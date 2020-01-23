Nation Current Affairs 23 Jan 2020 71 per cent vote in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

71 per cent vote in civic body polls in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 23, 2020, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2020, 1:12 am IST
The polling percentage is expected to reach 75 per cent when the final reports reach the SEC late Wednesday.
The total number of voters in the 129 urban local bodies (ULBs) is 49,74,589 which includes 24,89,698 male, 24,84,587 female and 313 others.
 The total number of voters in the 129 urban local bodies (ULBs) is 49,74,589 which includes 24,89,698 male, 24,84,587 female and 313 others.

Hyderabad: By and large, polling for urban local bodies in the state has concluded peacefully, barring minor scuffles between activists of the ruling TRS and opposition parties.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), an average of 71.37 per cent polling was recorded in 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations till 5 pm on Wednesday. The highest turnout was seen in Pochampally municipality — 95.13 per cent — and the lowest was 39.65 per cent in the Nizampet Municipal Corporation where large numbers of IT professionals live.

 

Polling for the by-election in Dabeerpura — Ward 30 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation — saw a very low turnout. Out of 39,445 voters, barely 27.4 per cent exercised their franchise.

Voting started at 7 am and got off to a slow start. It gathered pace after 9 am with large numbers of voters turning up at polling stations. The polling percentage is expected to reach 75 per cent when the final reports reach the SEC late Wednesday.

The total number of voters in the 129 urban local bodies (ULBs) is 49,74,589 which includes 24,89,698 male, 24,84,587 female and 313 others.

Reports claim BJP taking second place
The SEC said that till 5 pm, 35, 50,483 voters had exercised their franchise across the state. Reports coming in from across the state indicate that the TRS is the front runner in a majority of ULBs, with the BJP in second place in municipal corporations and the Congress in third place. However, Congress candidates have put up a tough fight against the TRS in many municipalities such as Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad and Malkajgiri-Medhcal districts.

Probably the most bizarre incident of the elections occurred in Bodhan town where a TRS candidate’s nose was bitten by a Congress candidate during an argument over double votes in polling at the 32 wards in the town.

About 21 cases of poll violations were recorded by the end of the day, said the police.

Arguments and counter-arguments took place between candidates and their followers on distributing money. The police immediately swung into action and dispersed the two groups. At Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district, the police had to use force to disperse MIM and Congress followers who were in a heated argument, and in Peddamberpet, the police detained people of two groups who were arguing about whether a voter was a resident of the area and should or should not be allowed to cast his vote. Polling officials inside a polling booth in ward 19 in Jangaon town reported a youth to the police after he took a selfie on his mobile phone while casting his vote. Police arrested the young man and booked a case against him. With voting ending peacefully, the SEC is making arrangements for counting of votes on January 25 and also for elections in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on January 24.

State election commissioner V. Nagireddy cautioned in a press communiqué that no exit polls must be published until polling is completed in Karimnagar. He said 45,000 staff participated in conducting the elections and 50,000 policemen were deployed. He said that if any unethical practices or ‘Tender Votes’ are reported, then a re-polling will be ordered by the SEC. A voter can seek to cast a Tender Vote, if his or her name is either missing from the list or if their votes had been caste by other persons.

...
Tags: trs, nizampet municipal corporation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Telugu Desam writes to Guv over rules

Tammineni Sitaram.

AP passes resolution to probe insider trading

N. Chandrababu Naidu.

3C Bills put off 3 months

K. Lakshman.

BJP sees TRS cheat in elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Officials advise students in China to stay put

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is concerned that these medical students will be a mode of transmission of coronavirus to India.

Mamata Govt mulls resolution against CAA in Bengal Assembly on Jan 27

Mamata Banerjee

As part of Gaganyaan, first unmanned mission this December: ISRO

ISRO is in talks with NASA and other space agencies and industries on how it can collaborate on human space flight and learn from their experience. (Representative Image | NASA)

Pakistan, 'even America' are theocratic states, India is secular: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dabs a religious tikka on the 51st K9 VAJRA-T Gun, flagging it off from the L&T Armoured System Complex in Hazira, Gujarat on Thursday, January 16, 2020 (Photo | PTI)

SC won't stay CAA, seeks Centre's reply in 3 weeks

The Supreme Court of India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham