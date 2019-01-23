Vigilance raids 53 police stations in Kerala

This has been found during lightning raids conducted by the Vigilance on 53 police stations in the state on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram: The policemen are a law unto themselves violating the rules and regulations of the department. This has been found during lightning raids conducted by the Vigilance on 53 police stations in the state on Tuesday.

The raids titled ‘Operation Thunder’ were carried out as per the secret information received by Vigilance director Mohammed Yasin.

The operation unearthed the links of policemen with quarry mafia and financial institutions and the sloppy investigations into cases related to vehicle accidents.

In some stations, not even a single case related to sand quarries has been registered after 2012.

In Kumbla station in Kasargod district, it was found that sand mining was going on at Puzhikadavu though the court had issued an order stopping it.

An amount of nearly Rs 80,000 entered in the case register was missing from Karunagapally station in Kollam district, while Rs 57,740 was missing from Payyoli station in Kozhikode district and Rs 3,060 from Kozhikode town station.

As many as12.7 grams of gold, apart from five mobile phones, nearly 100 vehicles and original records of two vehicles found in the station compound of Bekal station of Kasargod district were not entered in the register.

As many as 11.52 grams of gold, apart from two mobile phones, Rs 4,223 and 11 petitions were found abandoned in Kozhikode town station.

The Mepadi police station in Wayanad had not taken any action on complaints related to three financial frauds that were registered nine months to one year ago. Moreover, abandoned Aadhaar cards and driving licences were found from the station compound.

There were no entries in the cash book of Pulpally station after January 1. Receipts were issued only in three cases registered in January. None of the officials of the station were maintaining cash register. The Vigilance also found illegally detained records of vehicles and their keys from the inquiry officer of the station.

In Mavelikara station of Alappuzha district, officials registered 1,092 cases of drunken driving and 14 cases of 304 (A). However, only 318 cases were reported for cancelling the driving licences. Such failures were detected in Alappuzha north station. Vehicle records were illegally detained in both these stations.

In Mavelikara station, samples of toddy from seven toddy shops were recovered on January 14. However, these samples were not preserved or sealed.

The cash declaration registers of Chakkarakkal, Kovalloor and Ullikkal stations of Kannur district and Pandalam station of Pathanathitta district were also found to be not properly maintained.

The Vigilance recovered 250 grams of ganja from inside the table of the SI of Bekal police station and recommended action against SI Vinod Kumar. The ganja was stored in 29 packets in the table. The Vigilance also recovered five mobile phones, 12 grams of gold, including bracelet and ring, along with original records of three vehicles and five receipts of fines seized from vehicles.

Money was recovered from the officials of three police stations in Idukki district and gold from the Adimali station. When Vigilance questioned the officials, they said the gold was found floating in the floods.

Vigilance sources said that the raids, which continued late into the night, will be carried out on Wednesday also.