Telangana High Court notice to Centre, Telangana govt on EWS quota

Published Jan 23, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 3:12 am IST
The petition also sought a direction be given to the Centre and state governments to enumerate caste-based census.
The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and Telangana state government while admitting the TS Backward Classes Welfare associations petition challenging the Union government's move to grant 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the general category.
 The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and Telangana state government while admitting the TS Backward Classes Welfare associations petition challenging the Union government’s move to grant 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the general category. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and Telangana state government while admitting the TS Backward Classes Welfare associations petition challenging the Union government’s move to grant 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the general category.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakri-shnan and Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy was dealing with the plea of Jajula Srinivasa Goud on behalf of the Backward Classes welfare association who sought that EWS reservations be declared as illegal and unconstitutional. 

 

The petition also sought a direction be given to the Centre and state governments to enumerate caste-based census.

Mr. Ramachandra Goud, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted the case details before the court.  Later, the court issued notices to the Secretaries of the Union ministry of Law and ministry of social justice and empowerment and the secretary of the Telangana state Law and Legal affairs.

Mr. Goud sought suspension of the said Act on the ground that it was against the spirit of the Indian Constitution and ran counter to the spirit of reservations. In his petition, he said that reservations were not a poverty alleviation programme but more in the nature of social justice to uplift communities that had not had access to education or employment for centuries and were being discriminated on the grounds of caste.

