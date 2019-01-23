search on deccanchronicle.com
Priyanka very capable, happy that she will help me, says Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published Jan 23, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 3:06 pm IST
'The Congress has to make its space (in UP) and for that, we have taken this big step,' said Rahul.
'My sister is very capable and workaholic and Jyotiraditya is also a very dynamic leader. I have full confidence that the Congress will give to the people of UP, particularly the youth what they want,' the party president said. (Photo: ANI)
Amethi: Welcoming his sister's entry into active politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said he was "very happy" that Priyanka will assist him in the Lok Sabha polls.

Priyanka Gandhi has been given the responsibility of eastern Uttar Pradesh to present a “new dream” to the people of Uttar Pradesh and bring about a “positive change”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday after taking the “big step”.

 

"I am very happy that my sister Priyanka will assist me in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, she is very capable," Rahul said.

He said his sister Priyanka and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia are “powerful youth leaders” who will bring a change in the situation in Uttar Pradesh where the Congress will be fighting with “full force” to defeat the BJP.

“Our goal is to present a new dream," Rahul said.

To a question, Rahul said, "We won't play on the backfoot, we will play on the front foot, be it Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh."

 “The Congress has to make its space (in UP) and for that we have taken this big step,” Rahul added.

Priyanka and Scindia will present “the right kind of ideology for the poor, for the oppressed people”, he said, expressing hope that “a new kind of thinking and a positive change” will come in UP.

“My sister is very capable and workaholic and Jyotiraditya is also a very dynamic leader. I have full confidence that the Congress will give to the people of UP, particularly the youth what they want,” the party president said.

On being kept out of the SP-BSP alliance, he said, "SP, BSP have formed alliance in Uttar Pradesh to defeat the BJP. I have no animosity against them. I have to take forward Congress ideology."

His remarks assume significance in the light of the Congress party's decision to go it alone in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul, however, said that he was ready to "cooperate" with these parties to defeat the BJP.

His comments came hours after Priyanka became AICC general secretary and was made in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Scindia was given the charge of western Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress president arrived here in the morning on a two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency. He would meet and discuss issues with people in his home constituency.

