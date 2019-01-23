search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are currently batting in the middle. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: Dhawan scores 50 as India cruise towards victory
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Priyanka Gandhi enters active politics, made head of Uttar Pradesh east

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 23, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Priyanka will take over as AICC general secretary for UP East in the first week of February.
Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now. (Photo: File)
 Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday was appointed as Congress general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Announcing Priyanka’s formal entry into active politics, Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week.

 

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now.

Apart from Priyanka, Congress has also appointed KC Venugopal as AICC General Secretary (Organisation), Jyotiraditya Scindia as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West and Ghulam Nabi Azad as AICC General Secretary for Haryana.

...
Tags: congress, priyanka gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

Found underground in cracks in soil, sand and rock, groundwater is the largest useable source of freshwater on the planet and more than two billion people rely on it to drink or irrigate crops.
 

Pune boy, 12, designs ship to remove plastic from ocean, save marine life

Haaziq Kazi, 12, said he got the idea of building the ocean waste-cleaning ship when he was 9. (Photo:ANI)
 

How to get your best shot photos on billboards around the world

A panel of judges will review the submissions from users around the world and select 10 winning photos.
 

Robot era: Keep humans in good jobs — urges ILO commission

Among the commission’s recommendations was the establishment of an international governance system for digital labor platforms to ensure technology supports, rather than supplants, decent work.
 

Robots deliver towels, mix cocktails

In the rooms, Alibaba’s voice command technology is used to change the temperature, close the curtains, adjust the lighting and order room service.
 

Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row

The players have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and their fate is set to be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘I used to live in a jungle alone for 5 days every year’: PM Modi

In the previous posts, PM Modi had spoken about his childhood- how he grew up as the son of tea-seller, his inclination towards BJP’s ideological mentor RSS, his two-year-long visit to the Himalayas. (Photo: officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)

Transgenders offer prayers at Kumbh wishing for early construction of Ram temple

The Akhara, which is not officially recognised as a religious organisation, believes that their ancestors had played an instrumental role in helping Lord Rama to defeat the demon god Ravana in the epic Ramayana. (Photo: ANI)

Child of Muslim man, Hindu wife entitled to father's property: SC

The top court was adjudicating property dispute involving a man who was born out of a marriage between a Muslim man and his second wife, who belonged to the Hindu religion. (Representational Image)

9 men including teenager arrested by Maharashtra ATS for links with ISIS

The Maharashtra ATS was investigating the presence of sleeper cell ahead of Republic Day. (Representational Image)

Delhi government taking legal advice on JNU chargesheet: report

The Delhi Police had filed the chargesheet in the court on January 14, saying sanction for prosecution was pending before the government. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham