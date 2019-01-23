search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: India lose Rohit Sharma after strong start
 
Nation, Current Affairs

No sitting lawmaker, minister to get party ticket for elections: AAP

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 11:01 am IST
The AAP has already announced in-charges on six of the seven Parliamentary seats in Delhi.
Rai, who heads Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, said that party candidates for the general elections in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana will be announced 'well before' the notification of the polls. (Photo: File)
 Rai, who heads Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, said that party candidates for the general elections in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana will be announced 'well before' the notification of the polls. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The AAP will not give party tickets to its sitting MLAs and ministers for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, senior party leader Gopal Rai said Tuesday.

Rai, who heads Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, said that party candidates for the general elections in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana will be announced "well before" the notification of the polls.

 

"We are not going to give tickets to sitting MLAs. Everyone is interested, but we will not give tickets to them," he told reporters when asked if AAP MLAs and ministers will be fielded in the polls.

The AAP has already announced in-charges on six of the seven Parliamentary seats in Delhi. The in-charge on west Delhi seat is yet to be announced by the party.

"We will declare the names of our candidates in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab much before the announcement of elections," he said.

The AAP has decided to independently contest the Lok Sabha polls in the three states, rejecting the possibility of an alliance with the Congress.

...
Tags: aap, 2019 lok sabha elections, congress
Location: India, Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Robot era: Keep humans in good jobs — urges ILO commission

Among the commission’s recommendations was the establishment of an international governance system for digital labor platforms to ensure technology supports, rather than supplants, decent work.
 

Robots deliver towels, mix cocktails

In the rooms, Alibaba’s voice command technology is used to change the temperature, close the curtains, adjust the lighting and order room service.
 

Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row

The players have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and their fate is set to be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Alexa! Tell KFC that I am very hungry

Users need to just say “Alexa, launch/Start KFC”, check out the latest items on the menu
 

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

The wedding invitation card had a dedicated page justifying the NDA government’s decision to buy Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)
 

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch review: The 4K UHD smart TV you can blindly buy

The new Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch features a stronger chassis but loses out on the thin profile that the Mi TV 4 had to offer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC grants bail to 4 jailed in Gujarat riots, says 'conviction order debatable'

'The conviction order is debatable,' the Supreme Court said while granting them bail on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

BSP MLA demands cabinet berth to avoid 'K'taka-like situation' in MP

This is not the first time that Ahirwar has raised demands for ministerial berths. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Woman who entered Sabarimala temple thrown out by in-laws

Kanaka Durga, a mother of two, had angered her family after they said she kept them in the dark about her plan to trek to the temple. (Photo: PTI)

MLA Mallikarjuna Reddy suspended by TDP, says will join YSRC on Jan 31

Earlier in the afternoon, TDP President and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the suspension of the MLA from Rajampet. (Photo: Facebook)

Loss of green cover, a big worry for K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham