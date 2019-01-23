In-laws throw out Kanakadurga for visiting Sabarimala

Her brother also had refused to allow her to enter the house.(Photo: AP)

Malappuram: Kanakadurga, the activist who had a darsan at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, has been left in a short-stay home for women in distress as her relatives refused to allow her to enter the house on Monday night.

She had undergone treatment at Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after she was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law when she returned after the controversial trek of the Sabari Hills. Her brother also had refused to allow her to enter the house.

Police had sent her to ‘One Stop Centre’ run by Social Justice Department for violence affected women at Perinthalmanna.

Though Kanakadu-rga had approached Perinthalmanna police on Sunday after she was discharged from Med-ical College Hospital and went to home with police escort, the relatives were adamant. She was hospitalised on January 15 after she was allegedly beaten up by mother-in-law.

A police team is ensuring security for the woman round the clock. Headed by Perinthalmanna sub-inspector P.S. Manjith Lal, a 10-member police force has been deployed at the locality.

Earlier, Supreme Court had ordered full time security to Kanakadur-ga and Bindu, the duo who trekked the Sabari Hills to have darsan of Lord Ayyappa.

It was in the first week of January that Kanakadurga and Bindu managed to enter the hill shrine.