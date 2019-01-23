search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are currently batting in the middle. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: Dhawan scores 50 as India cruise towards victory
 
Nation, Current Affairs

‘I used to live in a jungle alone for 5 days every year’: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 23, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 1:00 pm IST
In the recent post of 'Humans of Bombay', PM Modi talks about his life returning from the mountains.
In the previous posts, PM Modi had spoken about his childhood- how he grew up as the son of tea-seller, his inclination towards BJP’s ideological mentor RSS, his two-year-long visit to the Himalayas. (Photo: officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)
 In the previous posts, PM Modi had spoken about his childhood- how he grew up as the son of tea-seller, his inclination towards BJP’s ideological mentor RSS, his two-year-long visit to the Himalayas. (Photo: officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently interacted with a popular Facebook page, Humans of Bombay and said he would go to jungles for a five-day hiatus every year to reflect on his life.

The Facebook page released his interview in parts.

 

In the previous posts, PM Modi had spoken about his childhood- how he grew up as the son of tea-seller, his inclination towards BJP’s ideological mentor RSS, his two-year-long visit to the Himalayas.

In the recent post, PM Modi talks about his life returning from the mountains.

"After coming back from the Himalayas, I knew that I wanted my life to be one that is lived in the service of others. Within a short span of returning, I left for Ahmedabad. It was my first brush with living in a big city - the pace of life was very different. I began my time there by occasionally helping my uncle at his canteen," the post read.

"Eventually, I became a full-time Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. There, I got the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life and do a wide range of work. We all took turns to clean the RSS office, prepare tea and food for colleagues and clean utensils," he added.

PM Modi said that he was busy with the rigours of life, but he was determined to not let go of the peace he got at the Himalayas. To maintain a balance in life, he decided to take five days out of the year that he would spend alone.

"Not many people know this, but I would go away for the five days of Diwali. Somewhere in a jungle - a place with only clean water and no people. I would pack enough food to last for those five days. There would be no radios or newspapers, and during that time, there was no TV or internet anyway," he said.

"I would reflect - and the strength that this alone time gave me still helps me to handle life and its various experiences. People often asked me, 'Who are you going to meet?' And I would say -- I am going to meet myself," he remembered.

PM Modi’s word of advice for his "young friends" that is "...in the midst of your fast-paced life and busy schedules, take some time off...think and introspect. It will change your perception - you will understand your inner self better," he said.

...
Tags: pm modi, humans of bombay, rss, facebook
Location: India, Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

Found underground in cracks in soil, sand and rock, groundwater is the largest useable source of freshwater on the planet and more than two billion people rely on it to drink or irrigate crops.
 

Pune boy, 12, designs ship to remove plastic from ocean, save marine life

Haaziq Kazi, 12, said he got the idea of building the ocean waste-cleaning ship when he was 9. (Photo:ANI)
 

How to get your best shot photos on billboards around the world

A panel of judges will review the submissions from users around the world and select 10 winning photos.
 

Robot era: Keep humans in good jobs — urges ILO commission

Among the commission’s recommendations was the establishment of an international governance system for digital labor platforms to ensure technology supports, rather than supplants, decent work.
 

Robots deliver towels, mix cocktails

In the rooms, Alibaba’s voice command technology is used to change the temperature, close the curtains, adjust the lighting and order room service.
 

Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row

The players have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and their fate is set to be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Transgenders offer prayers at Kumbh wishing for early construction of Ram temple

The Akhara, which is not officially recognised as a religious organisation, believes that their ancestors had played an instrumental role in helping Lord Rama to defeat the demon god Ravana in the epic Ramayana. (Photo: ANI)

Child of Muslim man, Hindu wife entitled to father's property: SC

The top court was adjudicating property dispute involving a man who was born out of a marriage between a Muslim man and his second wife, who belonged to the Hindu religion. (Representational Image)

9 men including teenager arrested by Maharashtra ATS for links with ISIS

The Maharashtra ATS was investigating the presence of sleeper cell ahead of Republic Day. (Representational Image)

Delhi government taking legal advice on JNU chargesheet: report

The Delhi Police had filed the chargesheet in the court on January 14, saying sanction for prosecution was pending before the government. (Photo: File)

AIADMK, TTV Dhinakaran should come together, join NDA: Ramdas Athawale

'If AIADMK joins hands with the NDA it would benefit the State and the AIADMK as well,' he told reporters after reviewing welfare schemes implemented by the Puducherry government. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham