Hyderabad High Court notice over ‘anti-Naidu’ song in Laxmi’s NTR

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday asked the producer of biopic film Laxmi’s NTR to respond to a prayer by an Andhra Pradesh MLA, who is seeking deletion of “Daga, Daga, Kutra”, a song, and its removal from YouTube and other social media.

In his petition, Pithapuram MLA S.V.S.N. Varma, of the Telugu Desam, said the song presents Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as a traitor who brought down then chief minister N.T. Rama Rao.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy inquired into filing of the petition in Telangana High Court.

Petitioner’s counsel Mr Vedula Venkataramana submitted that the movie was produced with the political motive of defaming Mr Naidu and said the particular song shows him as conspirer and villain.

He said the song had been uploaded on YouTube and other social media and requested the court to direct the censor board and Union ministry of information and broadcasting to delete the song.

The court issued notices to film producer Rakesh Reddy to respond on the issue.