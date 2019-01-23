Hyderabad: EVM manufacturer ECIL says Syed Shuja never worked with them

He claimed that he worked with ECIL and was aware that Electronic Voting Machines were manipulated by political parties. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has denied self-proclaimed cyber expert Syed Shuja claims that he worked for the company from 2009 to 2014. He claimed that he worked with ECIL and was aware that Electronic Voting Machines were manipulated by political parties.

“It is certified from the records of ECIL that Syed Shuja has neither been on the rolls of ECIL as a regular employee, nor was he, in any way, associated in the design and deployment of EVMs produced between 2009 and 2014 in ECIL,” the management said in a statement.

The ECIL also wrote to the Election Commission, clarifying the same. The commission’s technical experts committee said the CMDs of Bharat Electronics Limited and ECIL the sole manufacturers of EVMs and now also VVPATs — have confirmed that all SOPs are strictly adhered.