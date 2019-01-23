search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: EVM manufacturer ECIL says Syed Shuja never worked with them

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2019, 2:31 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 3:04 am IST
The ECIL also wrote to the Election Commission, clarifying the same.
He claimed that he worked with ECIL and was aware that Electronic Voting Machines were manipulated by political parties. (Representational Image)
 He claimed that he worked with ECIL and was aware that Electronic Voting Machines were manipulated by political parties. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has denied self-proclaimed cyber expert Syed Shuja claims that he worked for the company from 2009 to 2014. He claimed that he worked with ECIL and was aware that Electronic Voting Machines were manipulated by political parties.

“It is certified from the records of ECIL that Syed Shuja has neither been on the rolls of ECIL as a regular employee, nor was he, in any way, associated in the design and deployment of EVMs produced between 2009 and 2014 in ECIL,” the management said in a statement.

 

The ECIL also wrote to the Election Commission, clarifying the same. The commission’s technical experts committee said the CMDs of Bharat Electronics Limited and ECIL the sole manufacturers of EVMs and now also VVPATs — have confirmed that all SOPs are strictly adhered.

...
Tags: electronic voting machines, vvpat, electronics corporation of india limited
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row

The players have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and their fate is set to be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Alexa! Tell KFC that I am very hungry

Users need to just say “Alexa, launch/Start KFC”, check out the latest items on the menu
 

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

The wedding invitation card had a dedicated page justifying the NDA government’s decision to buy Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)
 

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch review: The 4K UHD smart TV you can blindly buy

The new Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch features a stronger chassis but loses out on the thin profile that the Mi TV 4 had to offer.
 

New Biometric Privacy Platform to safeguard AADHAAR data

The online authentication capability and biometric capture capabilities will also be fully compliant with the UIDAI certification requirements for multi-modal biometric authentication (Face, Finger and IRIS).
 

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

WhatsApp, which has around 1.5 billion users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app, following global concern that the platform was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context, and audio hoaxes, with no way to monitor their origin or full reach.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Woman who entered Sabarimala temple thrown out by in-laws

Kanaka Durga, a mother of two, had angered her family after they said she kept them in the dark about her plan to trek to the temple. (Photo: PTI)

MLA Mallikarjuna Reddy suspended by TDP, says will join YSRC on Jan 31

Earlier in the afternoon, TDP President and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the suspension of the MLA from Rajampet. (Photo: Facebook)

Loss of green cover, a big worry for K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana: Camps initiated to create awareness on forest laws

Forest department officials want to remind government employees and forest right holders about the forest law which can send them to prison for a period of one month. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Petition filed to ban violent games

“Children below eight years of age are prone to get influenced more, as they are in their developmental stage,” said Dr P. K. N. Chowdary, a senior psychiatrist. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham