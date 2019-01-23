search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Give report on encroachments done by religious places: Madras HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 3:17 am IST
Thus the authorities require some more time to collect the particulars and submit a detailed report.
Madras high court
 Madras high court

Chennai: The Madras high court has granted four weeks time to the state government to file a comprehensive report relating to the details of temples, churches and mosques which encroached upon government lands across the state.

Justice S.M.Subramaniam granted four weeks time while passing further interim orders on a petition from K.Ramakrishnan, after Special government pleader M.Maharaja and Additional government pleader R.Janaki sought time to file a comprehensive report.

 

In his petition, Ramakrishnan sought to remove the unauthorized construction in the name of Vinayagar Temple in Revenue Divisional Office, Coimbatore district.

The judge had on January 4 directed the authorities to file statistics regarding the existence of all such Temples, Churches and Mosques in an encroached public land, Poramboke lands, Water Bodies and Water Resources.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, AGP R.Janaki produced a letter issued by the Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, dated January 8, 2019.

After perusing the same, the judge said in the letter, the Principal Secretary to MAWS has directed the officers to file the details/statistics of Temples, Churches and Mosques and other religious institutions, which encroached upon the government lands.

AGP Janaki submitted that all these particulars have to be collected from 125 Municipalities, 12 Corporations and 528 Town Panchayats coming under the MAWS department, across the state. Thus the authorities require some more time to collect the particulars and submit a detailed report. The particulars from all other departments including Home and Police will be collected by the competent authority and file a comprehensive status report.  Hence the authorities require four weeks time. S.Doraisamy, counsel for the petitioner objected to the contention of AGP by stating that long adjournments were to be curtailed.

However, considering the volume of work, this court grants 4 weeks time to file a comprehensive report enabling this court to pass an elaborate order, the judge added.

...
Tags: government lands, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row

The players have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and their fate is set to be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Alexa! Tell KFC that I am very hungry

Users need to just say “Alexa, launch/Start KFC”, check out the latest items on the menu
 

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

The wedding invitation card had a dedicated page justifying the NDA government’s decision to buy Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)
 

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch review: The 4K UHD smart TV you can blindly buy

The new Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch features a stronger chassis but loses out on the thin profile that the Mi TV 4 had to offer.
 

New Biometric Privacy Platform to safeguard AADHAAR data

The online authentication capability and biometric capture capabilities will also be fully compliant with the UIDAI certification requirements for multi-modal biometric authentication (Face, Finger and IRIS).
 

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

WhatsApp, which has around 1.5 billion users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app, following global concern that the platform was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context, and audio hoaxes, with no way to monitor their origin or full reach.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Woman who entered Sabarimala temple thrown out by in-laws

Kanaka Durga, a mother of two, had angered her family after they said she kept them in the dark about her plan to trek to the temple. (Photo: PTI)

MLA Mallikarjuna Reddy suspended by TDP, says will join YSRC on Jan 31

Earlier in the afternoon, TDP President and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the suspension of the MLA from Rajampet. (Photo: Facebook)

Loss of green cover, a big worry for K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana: Camps initiated to create awareness on forest laws

Forest department officials want to remind government employees and forest right holders about the forest law which can send them to prison for a period of one month. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Petition filed to ban violent games

“Children below eight years of age are prone to get influenced more, as they are in their developmental stage,” said Dr P. K. N. Chowdary, a senior psychiatrist. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham