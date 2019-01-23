Always by your side P, Robert Vadra congratulates wife on political debut

Announcing Priyanka’s formal entry into active politics, Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi congratulated her in a Facebook post on being appointed as Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"Congratulations, always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra wrote on Facebook.

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now.