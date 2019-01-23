search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: India lose Rohit Sharma after strong start
 
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK, TTV Dhinakaran should come together, join NDA: Ramdas Athawale

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Athawale made specific appeal to rebel AIADMK leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder TTV Dhinakaran to join hands with the AIADMK.
'If AIADMK joins hands with the NDA it would benefit the State and the AIADMK as well,' he told reporters after reviewing welfare schemes implemented by the Puducherry government. (Photo: File)
 'If AIADMK joins hands with the NDA it would benefit the State and the AIADMK as well,' he told reporters after reviewing welfare schemes implemented by the Puducherry government. (Photo: File)

Puducherry: Union Minister Ramadas Athawale on Tuesday appealed to the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu to join hands with the NDA in the coming parliamentary elections.

"If AIADMK joins hands with the NDA it would benefit the State and the AIADMK as well," he told reporters after reviewing welfare schemes implemented by the Puducherry government.

 

Athawale, who is national president of the Republican Party of India (A), a constituent of the NDA, has made the appeal, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during an interaction with BJP workers in Tamil Nadu that the BJP cherished its old friends.

PM Modi had said the BJP was open to alliances following the path of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had successfully built coalitions respecting regional aspirations.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the top party post of 'coordinator' in the AIADMK, recently said "at the time of election, anything can happen."

Athawale on Tuesday also made a specific appeal to rebel AIADMK leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder TTV Dhinakaran to join hands with the AIADMK.

Athawale said TTV Dhinakaran was originally with the AIADMK.

"Dhinakaran is my good friend.... I would like to suggest to him that to fulfill the dreams of former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary late Jayalalithaa the two groups should come together so that they would win good number of seats in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The union minister also appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to ensure installation of a "big statue of the leader of the downtrodden Dr Ambedkar at Kanyakumari which is a place of confluence of the three seas."

He said he would write to Palaniswami in this connection and also hold talks with him during his visit to Chennai.

Athawale was happy to see that the Union Territory of Puducherry had registered only 23 cases of atrocities against the Scheduled castes between 2013 and 2019.

"This is a good example for Tamil Nadu and other States (to emulate)," he said.

The MUDRA scheme operated in Puducherry was also of great help and ever since the scheme was launched 36,000 people had been benefited with disbursement of Rs 500 crore through banks to facilitate launching of self-employment projects, he added.

...
Tags: ramdas athawale, 2019 lok sabha elections, aiadmk, pm modi, ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Puducherry




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Robot era: Keep humans in good jobs — urges ILO commission

Among the commission’s recommendations was the establishment of an international governance system for digital labor platforms to ensure technology supports, rather than supplants, decent work.
 

Robots deliver towels, mix cocktails

In the rooms, Alibaba’s voice command technology is used to change the temperature, close the curtains, adjust the lighting and order room service.
 

Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row

The players have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and their fate is set to be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Alexa! Tell KFC that I am very hungry

Users need to just say “Alexa, launch/Start KFC”, check out the latest items on the menu
 

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

The wedding invitation card had a dedicated page justifying the NDA government’s decision to buy Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)
 

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch review: The 4K UHD smart TV you can blindly buy

The new Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch features a stronger chassis but loses out on the thin profile that the Mi TV 4 had to offer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi government taking legal advice on JNU chargesheet: report

The Delhi Police had filed the chargesheet in the court on January 14, saying sanction for prosecution was pending before the government. (Photo: File)

No sitting lawmaker, minister to get party ticket for elections: AAP

Rai, who heads Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, said that party candidates for the general elections in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana will be announced 'well before' the notification of the polls. (Photo: File)

SC grants bail to 4 jailed in Gujarat riots, says 'conviction order debatable'

'The conviction order is debatable,' the Supreme Court said while granting them bail on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

BSP MLA demands cabinet berth to avoid 'K'taka-like situation' in MP

This is not the first time that Ahirwar has raised demands for ministerial berths. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Woman who entered Sabarimala temple thrown out by in-laws

Kanaka Durga, a mother of two, had angered her family after they said she kept them in the dark about her plan to trek to the temple. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham