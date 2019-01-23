9 men including teenager arrested by Maharashtra ATS for links with ISIS

The Maharashtra ATS was investigating the presence of sleeper cell ahead of Republic Day. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Nine men including a teenager have been arrested for terror links from Maharashtra’s Mumbra, Thane and Aurangabad on Wednesday.

Maharashtra’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) alleged that all of them are linked to the ISIS terror group.

The Maharashtra ATS was investigating the presence of sleeper cell ahead of Republic Day. They were arrested when it came to light that they were likely to "swing into action", the official said.

“Based on reliable information, total 9 youths have been brought for questioning. Inquiries are in progress. Further details will be informed in due course,” said ATS.

ATS also said that certain chemicals, powder, mobile phones, hard drives SIM cards, acid bottle, sharp knives etc were seized during searches.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code's Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)