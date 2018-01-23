search on deccanchronicle.com
Shah Rukh Khan at his wittiest best receives Crystal award 2018 at WEF

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2018, 8:59 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan was presented the award for 'his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India'.
After thanking the World Economic Forum for the award, Shah Rukh Khan finished his speech with 'namaskar' and 'Jai Hind'. (Photo: AP)
Davos/ Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received the Crystal award at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland along with Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John.

Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude saying, "Extremely charged that I've had this amazing opportunity, this award, being recognised like this for minuscule work that I did, I'd like to do it with even more fervour. What is even more pleasant is that India is here in full power."

 

The superstar was at his wittiest best in Davos when he asked actress Cate Blanchett for a selfie publicly and immediately quipped that it may leave his children embarrassed, sending the audience into peals of laughter.

On receiving the award, Shah Rukh applauded Blanchett -- who was honoured with the award just before him -- for being the queen of billions of hearts, including his own.

He then talked extensively about his social initiative, which he has named after his father, and the reason for the same.

Shah Rukh Khan with British musician Elton John, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Economic Forum's World Arts Forum, and WEF founder Klaus Schwab, from left, wait for the ceremony for the Crystal Awards on the eve of annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Photo: AP)Shah Rukh Khan with British musician Elton John, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Economic Forum's World Arts Forum, and WEF founder Klaus Schwab, from left, wait for the ceremony for the Crystal Awards on the eve of annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Photo: AP)

The cine star also thanked his late mother, wife and his daughter for inspiring him.

After thanking the WEF for the award, Shah Rukh Khan finished his speech with "namaskar" and "Jai Hind".

He was presented the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India".

Earlier on Monday, he also posed in his signature open arm style right after reaching Davos.

Click here to listen to Shah Rukh Khan's speech at the WEF.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


