Please tell Davos why 1 pc Indians get 73 pc of wealth: Rahul to Modi

New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his keynote address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 in Davos, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and suggested that Modi should also address the issue of rising income inequality in the country.

Rahul cited a media report quoting a survey from Oxfam which had highlighted the vast gap between the India's rich and the poor.

Dear PM,

Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? I’m attaching a report for your ready reference. https://t.co/lLSNOig5pE — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 23, 2018

On Monday, hours before the start of annual congregation in Davos for the annual WEF, international rights group Oxfam a survey which said that the richest 1 per cent in India cornered 73 per cent of the wealth generated in the country last year.

The Congress chief suggested that Modi who delivered the keynote address at the plenary session at the WEF in Davos on Tuesday should address this issue as well in front of the world leaders.

The annual Oxfam survey is keenly watched and is discussed in detail at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting where rising income and gender inequality is among the key talking points for the world leaders.

Last year's survey had showed that India's richest 1 per cent held a huge 58 per cent of the country's total wealth -- higher than the global figure of about 50 per cent.

On Tuesday, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the WEF in Davos during which he talked about "serious" challenges and "grave concerns" facing the world, including terrorism.

Climate change, terrorism and increased self-centredness are grave concerns before the world, the Prime Minister said, while asserting that terrorism is dangerous but what is equally dangerous is the "artificial distinction" made between 'good terrorist' and 'bad terrorist'.

Modi, who reached Davos on Monday, said issues of peace, security and stability have emerged as serious global challenges.