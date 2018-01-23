Japan, Korea keen to fund Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-2

Work is on in full swing for the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Sation near the Metro station at Musi river in the city. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Investments from South Korea and Japan for the second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail are expected only after the project report is submitted with all details, performance of the first phase and also government policy.

While the project received appreciation from investors and bankers of South Korea and Japan, the actual works would begin only much later. Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director N.V.S. Reddy said, “Our first round of deliberations and also the pitch note for the investments have shown encouraging results. We are optimistic that these countries are showing interest. But it would take time to materialise.”

Presently, only a preliminary feasibility report has have been prepared on Phase 2 as the government is keen that the Metro Rail project must connect the Shamshabad airport. The TS government is looking for investors outside India to avail of the latest technology. There had also been talks for mono rail. Mr Reddy said, “Other means of public transport like mono rail are only going to complement Metro Rail. The only objective is to strengthen public transport and get private vehicles off the road.”