search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India means business, grants exciting opportunity: Modi to CEOs in Davos

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies'.
Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated India's growth story. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
 Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated India's growth story. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Davos/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told top CEOs in Davos that India means business and presents exciting opportunity for the global businesses.

Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Modi narrated India's growth story.

 

The Prime Minister was accompanied by top government officials including Vijay Gokhale, Jai Shankar and Ramesh Abhishek.

Under the tagline of "India means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India.

After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about Modi narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India in Davos.

The spokesperson also tweeted that the Prime Minister "hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies".

Modi, who arrived in Davos on Monday evening, will deliver opening keynote address on Tuesday morning at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

Besides, he will also interact with the members of international business community of the WEF.

On Monday, India also hosted the welcome reception at the WEF annual gathering with ministers, business leaders and celebrities in attendance.

More than 130 participants from India attended the meeting of the rich and the powerful where the official sessions began with the opening plenary address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, cine star Shah Rukh Khan and film maker Karan Johar, among others, were present at the reception.

After reaching this Alpine town, Modi held a meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties on the sidelines of the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swiss President Alain Berset in Davos and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties on the sidelines of the WEF annual summit.

Berset said the discussions marked the meeting of the biggest and the oldest democracies in the world.

Thanking Modi, the Swiss President said he would continue to strengthen "our relations" with India.

Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF meet in two decades.

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society would be attending the meeting whose theme is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

In a first at the WEF summit, India would also host yoga training sessions for the entire duration of the meeting, while also showcasing Indian heritage and culture.

Tags: narendra modi, world economic forum, wef annual meet 2018, modi-ceos meet, swiss president
Location: Switzerland, Zürich




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how you can work with the UK Royals

The job, for Communications Assistant, will get to attend Royal engagements at home and abroad and organise events – and the office address is pretty special too. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Women are the most difficult family members to live with: Study

It's a testament to their deeper engagement in social ties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: 5 uncapped Indian players who could earn big during auction

Basil Thampi, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani,Navdeep Saini and Krunal Pandya will be the ones to look out for during players auction in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

Australian Open 2018: Marin Cilic in semis as Rafael Nadal retires with leg injury

Marin Cilic sealed a place in the Australian Open 2018 semifinal after Rafael Nadal gave the Croatian tennis star a walkover after trailing 0-2 in the fifth set of the quarterfinal. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Tinderella: Boy accidentally swipes left on girl's profile, goes way out to find her

The boy mailed every Claudia at Missouri State mentioning details about said Tinder profile. (Photo: Twitter/Tinder)
 

Mum carries dead baby full term to donate organs, told she's too small to save lives

Little Ava-Joy had bilateral renal agenesis, a condition in which the kidneys do not form and her parents were told at the five month scan that she would be stillborn. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shah Rukh Khan at his wittiest best receives Crystal award 2018 at WEF

After thanking the World Economic Forum for the award, Shah Rukh Khan finished his speech with 'namaskar' and 'Jai Hind'. (Photo: AP)

India projected to grow at 7.4 pc in 2018 as against China's 6.8 pc: IMF

The IMF has projected a 7.8 per cent growth rate for India in 2019.

Team ignored critical issues of Medical Bill: Activists

The NMC Bill will bring it down to a maximum of 40%, providing a ‘legal sanction to make medical education and public health a global commodity.’

Telengana: Survey to keep vigil on criminals draws flak

The geo-tagging of residences under the criminals’ survey has the public bear the brunt. They allege breach of privacy by the police. (Photo: DC/File)

Cantonment railway station upgrade, plan reaches board

Cantonment Railway station
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham