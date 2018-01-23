Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s India trip from February 17

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an official visit to India from February 17 to 23, both the ministry of external affairs and the Canadian Embassy announced in separate statements.

During the week-long forthcoming visit, the Canadian PM will also visit Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Mumbai besides New Delhi where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“While in India, Prime Minister Trudeau will engage with youth, and visit several landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, Sri Harmandir Sahib (the Golden Temple), the Jama Masjid, and Swaminarayan Akshardham,” the Canadian Embassy said.

“Canada and India share a special bond, and are linked by tremendous people-to-people connections. The more than one million Canadians of Indian origin make the relationship between our two countries a truly special one. I look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and further strengthening the Canada-India friendship,” Mr Trudeau was quoted by the Canadian Embassy as stating.