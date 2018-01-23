search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s India trip from February 17

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 2:28 am IST
Canadian PM will also visit Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Mumbai besides New Delhi where he will hold talks with Modi.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: AP)
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an official visit to India from February 17 to 23, both the ministry of external affairs and the Canadian Embassy announced in separate statements. 

During the week-long forthcoming visit, the Canadian PM will also visit Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Mumbai besides New Delhi where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

 

“While in India, Prime Minister Trudeau will engage with youth, and visit several landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, Sri Harmandir Sahib (the Golden Temple), the Jama Masjid, and Swaminarayan Akshardham,” the Canadian Embassy said.

“Canada and India share a special bond, and are linked by tremendous people-to-people connections. The more than one million Canadians of Indian origin make the relationship between our two countries a truly special one. I look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and further strengthening the Canada-India friendship,” Mr Trudeau was quoted by the Canadian Embassy as stating.

Tags: canadian prime minister justin trudeau
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what NOT to do on a first date

The answers will truly make you feel lucky for not having experienced such tragedies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Eugenie to get married this year as well

Brooksbank is the son of an accountant, and was educated at £10,000-a-term Stowe school in Buckinghamshire. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL auction 2018: Complete list of players franchises can retain via RTM

Franchisees that have retained three players before the auction can use a maximum of two RTM cards while franchisees that have retained less than three players, can exercise their full quota for RTMs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Terrible cough breaks woman's rib

Woman coughs so hard she breaks her rib. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 players auction: What’s RTM, how much money teams have and more; explained

578 cricketers are in with a chance to make moolah at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 players’ auction in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018: Here’s the complete list of 24 England cricketers in players’ auction

Jos Buttler (left), Joe Root (centre) and Ben Stokes (right) will look to land bumper deal in the auction. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India projected to grow at 7.4 pc in 2018 as against China's 6.8 pc: IMF

The IMF has projected a 7.8 per cent growth rate for India in 2019.

Protests against 'Padmaavat' continue despite Karni Sena's willingness to watch film

Bhansali productions had on January 20 written to the Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Rajput Sabha, Jaipur, inviting them to watch the film assuring that it showcased the honour and valour of Rajputs.

BJP MP announces ‘Vedic yagya’ to protect country from inimical forces

BJP MP Maheish Girri said that there will be a total of 108 ceremonial fires offered by 1,100 priests. (Photo: ANI)

Formulate interim arrangement for appointments in tribunals: SC to Centre

SC asked Centre, other stakeholders to sit together and make an interim arrangement to deal with appointments in tribunals in view of the fact that the new law and the Rules are under challenge before it. (Photo: File)

Hug farmers, soldiers along with world leader: Rahul asks Modi

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief questioned the Prime Minister's desire to only embrace important people and not commoners. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham