Andhra Pradesh: Girl hangs herself, fearing kin may complain about mobile use

Published Jan 23, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 2:27 am IST
Likhita had not been going to school for the last three days.
 Representational Image

Vijayawada: Likhita, a Class IX student of Head Kingston School, committed suicide on Monday. Her parents had gone to Chennai for work. Likhita was alone at home. Her mother’s elder sister, who resides nearby, was taking care of her.  

Likhita had not been going to school for the last three days.  The relative had seen her talking on her mobile and had told her that she would inform her mother of her using the mobile too much. 

 

On Saturday night, around 10 pm, the relative  called Likhita but did not get any response. On Sunday morning, Likhitha’s mother arrived and knocked on the door there was no response. They broke open the door and found the girl hanging from the fan.  

Inspector Two-Town Durga Rao told DC that in the preliminary examinations, it seems that the girl got scared that her mother would be informed that she had not been going to school for three days and was talking over mobile phone. The police said that they were collecting the call list, to identify whom she had talked to. We have also recovered a paper on which she wrote with sketch pen ‘I MISS YOU’.

“The relatives of the family said that the girl was not under any pressure  regarding her studies and did not have any other issues. 

The post-mortem was done and the report will come within two days. After receiving the post-mortem report and call details, further investigation will be done,” the inspector said.

