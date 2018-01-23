search on deccanchronicle.com
AAP MLAs move Delhi HC against disqualification, hearing tomorrow

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2018, 2:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 2:20 pm IST
 The plea for urgent hearing of the appeal was mentioned before a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and AK Chawla, which listed it for Wednesday. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Twenty Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging their disqualification for holding office of profit.

The plea for urgent hearing of the appeal was mentioned before a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and AK Chawla, which listed it for Wednesday.

 

Advocate Manish Vashisht, appearing for one of the MLAs, submitted before the bench that the matter requires urgent listing in view of the notification disqualifying 20 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The plea by the MLAs has also sought stay and quashing of the government's notification stating that the President had held that the 20 MLAs stand disqualified under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act.

The notification came two days after the Election Commission wrote to the President recommending the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit while serving as Parliamentary Secretaries between March 13, 2015 and September 8, 2016.

The 20 MLAs include Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Avtar Singh (Kalkaji), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) - who is also a minister - Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura).

The others are Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar), Sharad Kumar (Narela), Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar), Sukhbir Singh (Mundka), Vijendar Garg (Rajinder Nagar) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar).

The notification with President's assent was issued on January 21 saying "…Having considered the matter in the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, in exercise of the powers ...do here hold that the aforesaid 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly stand disqualified from being members of the said assembly.”

