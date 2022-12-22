  
PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting

PTI
Published Dec 22, 2022
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials attended the virtual meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, in a statement in Lok Sabha, Minister Mandaviya asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

On Wednesday, Mandaviya had reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

