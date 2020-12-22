Nation Current Affairs 22 Dec 2020 Latest: 617 new COVI ...
Latest: 617 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

Published Dec 22, 2020
GHMC accounted for the most number of cases with 103, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (52) and Rangareddy (51)
A shopkeeper prepares a giant mannequin wearing a mask as an awareness against the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP)
 A shopkeeper prepares a giant mannequin wearing a mask as an awareness against the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP)

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 617 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.82 lakh while three more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,518.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 103, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 52 and Rangareddy 51, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 21.

 

As many as 6,569 patients are under treatment and 45,227 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 65.20 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.75 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.13 per cent, while it was 95.6 per cent in the country.

...
