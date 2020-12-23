HC directs Kaloji varsity to allow one more student for phase-2 counselling

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to allow another NEET ranker for the phase-2 counselling into first year MBBS course.

The court had already given directions with regard to one ranker on Monday. A division bench comprising Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Amarnath Goud gave the interim direction in this regard based on the plea of the rankers that they were denied opportunity to participate in the phase-2 counselling following their admission in Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, a state-wide institute, where Telangana state has specific quota for 10 years after bifurcation.

Counsel for the rankers Vedula Srinivas brought to the notice of the court that the university had communicated to all the rankers on Monday evening that the allotments made during the phase-2 counselling were cancelled.

Deccan Chronicle had filed a series of reports highlighting the faulty approach of both the KNRUHS and the NTR University of Health Sciences, AP, with regard to students taking admission in state-wide institutes. It is a norm that students who take admission in the phase-1 would move to a better college in sliding in phase-2.

But Kaloji University authorities treated students who took admission in Siddhartha in the “not joined anywhere” category and denied them an opportunity to take part in phase-2 counselling.

“The court directions shall be an eye-opener to the university authorities. Its a grave injustice done to Telangana students because the NTR University is allowing students from Andhra and Rayalaseema to slide to better college in AP even after they took admission in Siddhartha while the same is denied by Kaloji University to students from Telangana,” a parent pointed.