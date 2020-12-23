Nation Current Affairs 22 Dec 2020 AP to conduct RTPCR ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP to conduct RTPCR test on all travellers from UK

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 23, 2020, 4:39 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2020, 4:39 am IST
State government is likely to resume screening of all air passengers at its four airports as a precautionary measure
Passengers travelling directly from the UK through connecting flights and those who entered the country from other means of transport will be screened and tested. (Representational Image: PTI)
 Passengers travelling directly from the UK through connecting flights and those who entered the country from other means of transport will be screened and tested. (Representational Image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a Covid-19 order to subject all travellers from the UK to undergo RT-PCR test

As per the order, those who test Covid-19 negative will be cleared but will have to observe 14 days of mandatory home quarantine.

 

Passengers travelling directly from the UK through connecting flights and those who entered the country from other means of transport will be screened and tested.

Commissioner for health and family welfare K. Bhaskar said that orders were issued to collectors and SPs to keep track of those who were coming from abroad and take preventive measures.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy while charging the review meet said, “We should be cautious to ensure that no new strain affects citizens adversely.”

Meanwhile, the mortality rate stood at 0.81 per cent in the state.

 

As per the government’s strategy, surveillance teams will take up physical monitoring of all those who test Covid-19 negative in RT-PCR test and under home isolation and also will ensure follow-up RT-PCR test after seven days of disembarkation. In case, any one develops symptoms before completion of seven days, he or she will be shifted to a hospital for a test immediately.

Field surveillance teams comprising a medical officer and an ANM will visit the international travellers on a daily basis. The status will also be updated on the home quarantine app.

 

State likely to resume screening of all air passengers

The State government may have to resume screening of air passengers at its four airports as a precautionary measure in the wake of the highly infectious strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

Though India has imposed a ban on arrival of flights from the UK from midnight on Tuesday, a flight which arrived at Delhi airport from London on Monday night, was found to have carried five passengers infected with Covid-19, indicating the chance of a spread of the virus.

State health authorities maintain that it might have taken at least two months for the British government to confirm discovery of the new strain of the virus following observations of gradual spike in Covid-19 positive cases and resultant deaths in parts of the UK. They say that those who visited the UK during the two months period and travelled to other countries and finally intended to reach their home town in Andhra Pradesh, find a chance of carrying the virus or not and some of them may even be asymptomatic even if infected with the virus.

 

The authorities say that passengers flying in international flights and landing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai airports and from there catching domestic flights and reaching Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Rajahmundry may become super-spreaders of the virus until they know their health status.

Though the Union Government has made it mandatory for all passengers arriving from the UK in all transit flights to undergo RTPCR test on arrival at the airports itself and if found positive be sent to institutional quarantine and if found negative, to be advised for home isolation for seven days, the AP government has to keep monitoring closely on both the positive and negative cases. Moreover, it also faces a tough task to handle those who test negative and subsequently turn positive and asymptomatic, as they pose the danger of becoming super-spreaders of the virus.

 

In this backdrop, the state health authorities suggest resuming of screening of air passengers like it was during the peak Covid period. On the other hand, the number of arrival/departure of air passengers at all the four airports in the state is gradually rising to pre-Covid days. In Visakhapatnam airport, the passenger arrivals was 1.40 lakh in November and 1.60 lakh in December and on an average 2.20 lakh passengers were arriving in a month on domestic flights.

Visakhapatnam airport director M. Raj Kishore said, “We are ready to facilitate screening of passengers for Covid-19 if asked to do so in the wake of finding a new strain of virus in the UK.”

 

In Vijayawada airport, international flights under Vande Bharat Mission are arriving and this underlines the need for screening for Covid-19.

In Tirupati airport, on an average 30,000 passengers are arriving/departing on domestic flights in a month.

In Rajahmundry airport, 22,500 passengers arrived in November while 18,000 came this month till Tuesday.

The Airport Authority of India authorities maintain that once they get guidelines from the Union ministry of home affairs or from Union ministry of civil aviation, they will go by it with regard to screening of passengers for Covid-19 in airports.

 

A senior health official from the state said, “We may have to resume screening of air passengers at our airports as some passengers move from one nation to another mainly in Europe. Their return may cause spread of the new variant in case they are infected.”

...
Tags: uk new strain, uk covid-19, covid-19 test, uk travellers, andhra pradesh covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Mr Modi was conferred the award for his “steadfast leadership and vision for India’s emergence as a global power.

Trump presents Legion of Merit on Narendra Modi

The maximum bills, ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, circulated on social media were those of Yashoda Hospitals

IT sleuths conduct raids on Yashoda Hospitals

Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed implementation of Aarogyasri scheme, measures being taken to clear pending bills pertaining to the scheme and distribution of health cards. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister sounds alert of second Corona wave

Since December 25 will be a Friday, Abhishekam will be performed in Ekantham at 1.30 am followed by Thomala Seva and Archana at 2.30 pm — DC Image

Vaikunta dwara darshan at Tirumala temple to commence from December 25



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: Eight from UK test positive after arrival in India

Municipal workers in personal protective equipment look on as passengers from United Kingdom arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai (PTI)

New strain of COVID-19: Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

AAP says CM Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police denies claim

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO arrested

File picture of Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani leaving after being questioned by Mumbai Police in a probe related to TRP manipulation case, in Mumbai, Sunday, October 11, 2020. (PTI)

No Parliament Winter Session due to COVID-19

The Winter Session of Parliament that usually begins in the last week of November won’t take place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham