Yogi Adityanath government starts process to seize property of rioters

Lucknow: Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised to take action against the violent protestors, the state administration sealed more than 60 shops in Muzaffarnagar.

Following Thursday's mega protest across the country against the Centre's new citizenship law, the Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash set up a four-member panel that will asses the damage to public and private property during the violence.

IANS reported that the identified protestors would be fined and if they fail to pay the amount, the authorities would seal their properties.

A 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict empowers the government to recover the losses from those who caused it.

The crackdown comes after CM Yogi Adityanath had promised to take badla (revenge) on trouble makers. "We will attach their properties because many faces had been identified through the video footage," he had said.

The committee, that would assess the damage caused to property and fix the responsibility, would comprise of additional district magistrate (ADM) (East), ADM West, ADM Trans-Gomti and ADM administration.

The committee will also have a representative from those who have suffered losses during the violent protests.

The process of identifying those who were responsible for the violence and taking the required action would be completed within 30 days, IANS reported.

