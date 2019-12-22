Telangana raps Centre for delay in 5G work

Hyderabad: IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Saturday said that 5G was going to be crucial as it’s use has been well established. The official criticised the Centre for the delay on framing regulations on 5G. He said that a lot of trial and experiments on the technology were conducted in Hyderabad.

Mr Ranjan was speaking at an event here organised by FTTCI on 5G.

“While we are still talking about 5G, many countries have progressed far ahead. A lot of investment has happened on infrastructure and users too have adopted the technology. In fact, research is being done extensively in 6G now,” he said.

Mr Ranjan hoped that “the experience of getting into the quagmire of 5G will not come in the way during 6g.” “It is clear that the regulations have not kept pace with technology. All telecom operators are waiting for regulation. Unfortunately, the regulation domain lies entirely with the government of India. There is very little that the state governments can do except for wait and watch,” he said.

The official said that Telangana State has a regulatory framework in place and the state is ready for its rollout in the future. This had happened in the case of 4G as well, when Jio found it easiest to expand coverage in Telangana, he said.

“Our regulatory hurdles are pulling us back. On the one hand, we have campaigns like digital India, on the other we do not create enabling circumstances,” the IT secretary added.