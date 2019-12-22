Nation Current Affairs 22 Dec 2019 Kerala Congress take ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala Congress takes to streets against CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Dec 22, 2019, 2:16 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2019, 2:17 am IST
In Kollam, the march to post office turned violent with the police using water cannon to disperse the Congressmen.
Many Congress leaders, including opposition leader Mr Ramesh Chennithala, courted arrest as part of the agitation.
 Many Congress leaders, including opposition leader Mr Ramesh Chennithala, courted arrest as part of the agitation.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress workers in Kerala took to streets on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

At many places, the party workers tried to barge into central government offices resulting in tension and commotion. The police used water cannons and mild force to remove the protesters in various districts.

 

Many Congress leaders, including opposition leader Mr Ramesh Chennithala, courted arrest as part of the agitation. “The BJP government is trying to divide people on religious lines. The current agitation is  not just for Muslims but for the entire secular people of the country. Despite using repressive measures, the authorities have not been able to curb or weaken the people’s struggle,” he said and accused the Centre of attempting to subvert the basic structure of Constitution.

He referred to Kesavananda Bharati case in which the Supreme Court stated in 1973 stating that the basic structure of Constitution cannot be altered through any amendment.

“The CAA is an unconstitutional amendment and that is why it has been challenged in the Supreme Court. We are sure that the new law will be thrown into the dustbin soon,” he added.

In Kozhikode, Congress workers forcibly entered a post office resulting in a scuffle with police. The cops used water cannons and later took the protesters into custody.

In Kollam, the march to post office turned violent with the police using water cannon to disperse the Congressmen.

Protest marches, dharnas, demonstrations and public meetings were witnessed in front of central government establishments across all 14 districts.

Kerala PCC chief, Mr Mullalpally Rama- chandran, who inaugurated the protest in Kasargod, ruled out any joint agitation with the Left Front for the time being.

“Let the Chief Minister first apologise for breaking the secular alliance against BJP in the last Lok Sabha polls before calling for joint protests,” he said.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Chandrashekhar Azad had urged his supporters to carry on the protest peacefully. (Photo: File)

Bhim Army chief surrenders, sent to 14-day remand

Women hold placards as they march during a demonstration against the CAA in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Assamese women up in arms for jati, mati and bheti

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

India hits back at Malaysia

Meanwhile, 9000 protestors have been booked and 2000 held for the violent protests across the state. (Photo: PTI)

Violent protests mar RJD’s Patna bandh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Split-capital protests rock Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society 'to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism'. (Photo: Representational)

Asaduddin Owaisi says fly Tricolour to protest CAA

Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: 2 BJP netas offer to pay for civic polls

BJP logo

India hits back at Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham