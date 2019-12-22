Kerala Congress takes to streets against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress workers in Kerala took to streets on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

At many places, the party workers tried to barge into central government offices resulting in tension and commotion. The police used water cannons and mild force to remove the protesters in various districts.

Many Congress leaders, including opposition leader Mr Ramesh Chennithala, courted arrest as part of the agitation. “The BJP government is trying to divide people on religious lines. The current agitation is not just for Muslims but for the entire secular people of the country. Despite using repressive measures, the authorities have not been able to curb or weaken the people’s struggle,” he said and accused the Centre of attempting to subvert the basic structure of Constitution.

He referred to Kesavananda Bharati case in which the Supreme Court stated in 1973 stating that the basic structure of Constitution cannot be altered through any amendment.

“The CAA is an unconstitutional amendment and that is why it has been challenged in the Supreme Court. We are sure that the new law will be thrown into the dustbin soon,” he added.

In Kozhikode, Congress workers forcibly entered a post office resulting in a scuffle with police. The cops used water cannons and later took the protesters into custody.

In Kollam, the march to post office turned violent with the police using water cannon to disperse the Congressmen.

Protest marches, dharnas, demonstrations and public meetings were witnessed in front of central government establishments across all 14 districts.

Kerala PCC chief, Mr Mullalpally Rama- chandran, who inaugurated the protest in Kasargod, ruled out any joint agitation with the Left Front for the time being.

“Let the Chief Minister first apologise for breaking the secular alliance against BJP in the last Lok Sabha polls before calling for joint protests,” he said.