Nation Current Affairs 22 Dec 2019 India hits back at M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India hits back at Malaysia

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Dec 22, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2019, 2:09 am IST
India also asked Malaysia “to take a long-term and strategic view of the bilateral relations.”
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad
 Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

New Delhi: India on Saturday summoned the Malaysian Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over remarks made on Friday by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

New Delhi conveyed that “such remarks are neither in keeping with accepted diplomatic practice of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, nor with the state of our bilateral relations” and that “such remarks are both ill-informed and insensitive”.

 

India also asked Malaysia “to take a long-term and strategic view of the bilateral relations.”

The Malaysian Prime Minister had once again stirred up a new row on Friday with comments on the CAA saying New Delhi is trying to “deprive some Muslims of their citizenship.”

On Saturday, sources said, “The Malaysian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) today, in order to lodge a solemn protest over the remarks made by the Malaysian PM in Kuala Lumpur today at the press briefing.

It was conveyed that such remarks are neither in keeping with accepted diplomatic practice of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, nor with the state of our bilateral relations. It was also conveyed that such remarks are both ill-informed and insensitive. Malaysia  was asked to take a long-term and strategic view of the bilateral relations.”

The Malaysian Prime Minister was quoted by global news reports as saying on Friday, “People are dying because of this law (Citizenship Amendment Act). Why is there a necessity to do this when all the while, for 70 years, they have lived together as citizens without any problem? I am sorry to see that India, which claims to be a secular state, now is taking action to deprive some Muslims of their citizenship. If we do that here, I do not know what will happen. There will be chaos and instability, and everybody will suffer.”

...
Tags: malaysian prime minister, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Many Congress leaders, including opposition leader Mr Ramesh Chennithala, courted arrest as part of the agitation.

Kerala Congress takes to streets against CAA

Chandrashekhar Azad had urged his supporters to carry on the protest peacefully. (Photo: File)

Bhim Army chief surrenders, sent to 14-day remand

Women hold placards as they march during a demonstration against the CAA in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Assamese women up in arms for jati, mati and bheti

Meanwhile, 9000 protestors have been booked and 2000 held for the violent protests across the state. (Photo: PTI)

Violent protests mar RJD’s Patna bandh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Split-capital protests rock Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society 'to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism'. (Photo: Representational)

Asaduddin Owaisi says fly Tricolour to protest CAA

Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: 2 BJP netas offer to pay for civic polls

BJP logo

Telangana raps Centre for delay in 5G work

IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham