Nation Current Affairs 22 Dec 2019 IAF will continue to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF will continue to play vital role: Air Chief Marshal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 22, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2019, 1:48 am IST
As many as 21 women officers commissioned.
The parade marked the successful completion of training for 127 Flight Cadets of flying and ground duty branches of IAF, according to an official release.
 The parade marked the successful completion of training for 127 Flight Cadets of flying and ground duty branches of IAF, according to an official release.

Hyderabad: Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) R.K.S. Bhadauria said on Saturday the decade would witness significant changes in the nature and methodologies of warfare.

Since inception, the IAF has always undertaken challenging roles and will continue to play a critical role in the security domain,” ACM Bhadauria said.

 

He was speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here.

He expressed confidence that the Flight Cadets, who completed their training at the academy, would meet all challenges head on in the endeavour and accomplish every task to perfection.

“While we prepare to fight the enemy across the entire spectrum of warfare, we must also proactively assist the nation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations and any other support role that emerges,” he added.

He exhorted the newly-commissioned officers to be professionally competent, confident and fearless in order to deliver as future leaders of the Air Force.

The parade marked the successful completion of training for 127 Flight Cadets of flying and ground duty branches of IAF, according to an official release.

Twenty one women officers joined the growing number of women in the IAF, it said.

ACM Bhadauria, who was the reviewing officer of the parade, conferred the President's Commission on the graduating cadets who successfully completed their professional training.

The Commandant of the Air Force Academy administered an 'oath' to the successful flight cadets.

Flying Officer Arunabha Chakraborty from the flying branch was awarded the Sword of Honour and President’s Plaque for standing first in overall merit in the pilots' course, the release said.

Among the newly-commissioned officers on Saturday was Arti Tomar from Ghaziabad who is the sole woman from the Fighters branch. She said she is a first generation defence officer from her family.

“I will be joining defence in flying branch. It was a great experience. It will be difficult but it will be exciting also,” she said.

Asked what motivated her to join the Fighters branch as it is seen by some as challenging for women, she said every task is difficult as those in other branches like transport also worked hard.

“Fighters, it is considered that it is difficult. But, once you start learning.. it’s not that difficult,” she said. Tomar was motivated to join the fighters by the example of a woman officer who took up the branch earlier.

 (With agency inputs)

...
Tags: indian air force
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Many Congress leaders, including opposition leader Mr Ramesh Chennithala, courted arrest as part of the agitation.

Kerala Congress takes to streets against CAA

Chandrashekhar Azad had urged his supporters to carry on the protest peacefully. (Photo: File)

Bhim Army chief surrenders, sent to 14-day remand

Women hold placards as they march during a demonstration against the CAA in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Assamese women up in arms for jati, mati and bheti

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

India hits back at Malaysia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Split-capital protests rock Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society 'to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism'. (Photo: Representational)

Asaduddin Owaisi says fly Tricolour to protest CAA

Asaduddin Owaisi

Telangana raps Centre for delay in 5G work

IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan

IAF will continue to play critical role in security domain: Air chief

IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria expressed confidence that the Flight Cadets, who successfully completed training, would meet all challenges head-on in the ndeavor and accomplish every task to perfection. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham