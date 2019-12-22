Disha case: HC orders 2nd autopsy of slain accused

Hyderabad: To remove the possibility of doubt from the authenticity or veracity of the first autopsy, the Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a second autopsy on the bodies of the four accused in the Disha rape-murder case.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy directed the state medical and health principal secretary to request the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to constitute a medical board of three senior forensic doctors, who are independent and have no relationship to Telangana, and to send the team to Hyderabad to carry out the second autopsy before 5 pm, December 23.

It also directed the re-postmortem be videotaped and handed over to the High Court registrar-general.

The medical board is to give a detailed postmortem of each body and to draw its independent conclusion. The postmortem is also to be given as pen-drives and CDs. The bench directed the state government to hand over the bodies, under supervision of the Gandhi Hospital and police, to the families of the deceased once the re -postmortem is done.

The bench directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state of Telangana to investigate the encounter, seize the case diary, the logbooks, the weapon entries, the police movement reports from the filing of the FIR of the Disha crime till the alleged encounter.

The SIT should also seize the police weapons used in the alleged encounter and send them to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for examination and ballistic report.

The SIT should also collect the call-details record and the details of cell-tower locations as well as CCTV footage from the police station where the alleged offenders were taken, as necessary evidence.

All evidence collected by the SIT is to be preserved for the Commission.

“It is essential to note that the truth can be discovered if and only if appropriate evidence is collected, preserved and projected,” the court said.

“In case the evidence is dissipate, disappears, the truth can never be known. Therefore, in order to discover the truth it is absolutely essential that the evidence be collected appropriately and preserved thoroughly”.