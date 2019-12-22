Nation Current Affairs 22 Dec 2019 Disha case: HC order ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Disha case: HC orders 2nd autopsy of slain accused

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Dec 22, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2019, 1:39 am IST
The medical board is to give a detailed postmortem of each body and to draw its independent conclusion.
Telangana High Court
 Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: To remove the possibility of doubt from the authenticity or veracity of the first autopsy, the Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a second autopsy on the bodies of the four accused in the Disha rape-murder case.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy directed the state medical and health principal secretary to request the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to constitute a medical board of three senior forensic doctors, who are independent and have no relationship to Telangana, and to send the team to Hyderabad to carry out the second autopsy before 5 pm, December 23.

 

It also directed the re-postmortem be videotaped and handed over to the High Court registrar-general.

The medical board is to give a detailed postmortem of each body and to draw its independent conclusion. The postmortem is also to be given as pen-drives and CDs. The bench directed the state government to hand over the bodies, under supervision of the Gandhi Hospital and police, to the families of the deceased once the re -postmortem is done.

The bench directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state of Telangana to investigate the encounter, seize the case diary, the logbooks, the weapon entries, the police movement reports from the filing of the FIR of the Disha crime till the alleged encounter.

The SIT should also seize the police weapons used in the alleged encounter and send them to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for examination and ballistic report.

The SIT should also collect the call-details record and the details of cell-tower locations as well as CCTV footage from the police station where the alleged offenders were taken, as necessary evidence.

All evidence collected by the SIT is to be preserved for the Commission.

“It is essential to note that the truth can be discovered if and only if appropriate evidence is collected, preserved and projected,” the court said.

“In case the evidence is dissipate, disappears, the truth can never be known. Therefore, in order to discover the truth it is absolutely essential that the evidence be collected appropriately and preserved thoroughly”.

...
Tags: telangana high court, disha rape-murder case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Indian flags flutter at a protest meeting organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the United Muslim Action Committee at Darussalam in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Voice against CAA becomes shriller

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi says fly Tricolour to protest CAA

Women raise slogans during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Latasil ground in Guwahati on Saturday. The All Assam Students Union which is spearheading the anti-CAA movement had called for a sit-in-strike and protest by women all over the state. (Photo: PTI)

Unabated protests in UP leave 16 dead

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Split-capital protests rock Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Split-capital protests rock Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society 'to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism'. (Photo: Representational)

Asaduddin Owaisi says fly Tricolour to protest CAA

Asaduddin Owaisi

IAF will continue to play critical role in security domain: Air chief

IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria expressed confidence that the Flight Cadets, who successfully completed training, would meet all challenges head-on in the ndeavor and accomplish every task to perfection. (Photo: File)

BJP to launch campaign on changes in citizenship law

CAA seeks to give citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries, who arrived in India before December 2014 due to religious persecution. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham