Nation Current Affairs 22 Dec 2019 Assamese women up in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assamese women up in arms for jati, mati and bheti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 22, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2019, 2:18 am IST
AASU which is spearheading the anti-CAA movement, on Saturday had called for a sit-in-strike and protest by women all over the state.
Women hold placards as they march during a demonstration against the CAA in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
 Women hold placards as they march during a demonstration against the CAA in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Guwahati: A large number of women came out across the state on Saturday to join the ongoing protest against contentious Citizenship Act in Assam. The All Assam Students Union (Aasu) which is spearheading the anti-CAA movement, on Saturday had called for a sit-in-strike and protest by women all over the state.

The central sit-in-strike was held at Latasil field in Guwahati where women from all walks of life — including writers, social-activists, as well as homemakers, joined the protest against the amended Citizenship Act in a bid to protect to what they called — ‘jati, mati and bheti’ (community, land, and base) of the state.

 

A similar protest was organised all over the state as women came out in large numbers at Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, and Sibsagar, to join the protest and shouted slogans  — “Jai Aai Axom” and “Scrap CAA”. They also demanded justice for the five youths who were killed during police firing in the ongoing anti- CAA movement. In Assam, the movement is being led by many film actresses — such as Prastuti Parashar, and Barsha Rani Bishaya.

While addressing the all women protest at Latasil field, Aasu chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya came down heavily on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while describing his stand both as misleading and ridiculous.

Referring to Mr Sonowal’s press conference on Friday, he said that Mr Sonowal openly accepted the presence of illegal Bangladeshis in Assam and also agreed to rehabilitate them in the state. “The Aasu would continue its democratic and disciplined agitation against the CAA but at the same time warn the Chief Minister and other leaders of the ruling dispensation not to mislead the people of Assam on issues that involves the question of our existence.”

The Aasu leader while referring to CM’s remark that the number of Hindu Bangladeshis in Assam was negligible, said, “If the number was so tiny, then Chief Minister should talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah and arrange rehabilitation of these Hindu Bangladeshis in Gujarat.”

He said, “In 2004, the then union minister of state for home himself had said in Parliament that there were 1.2 crore illegal Bangladeshis in the country and 50 lakh of them were in Assam. It’s a government data and the CM cannot ignore it.”

...
Tags: protest, caa
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Many Congress leaders, including opposition leader Mr Ramesh Chennithala, courted arrest as part of the agitation.

Kerala Congress takes to streets against CAA

Chandrashekhar Azad had urged his supporters to carry on the protest peacefully. (Photo: File)

Bhim Army chief surrenders, sent to 14-day remand

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

India hits back at Malaysia

Meanwhile, 9000 protestors have been booked and 2000 held for the violent protests across the state. (Photo: PTI)

Violent protests mar RJD’s Patna bandh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Split-capital protests rock Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society 'to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism'. (Photo: Representational)

Asaduddin Owaisi says fly Tricolour to protest CAA

Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: 2 BJP netas offer to pay for civic polls

BJP logo

India hits back at Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham