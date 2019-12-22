Asaduddin Owaisi says fly Tricolour to protest CAA

Hyderabad: All those who are against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) must fly the National Flag at their homes, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday.

Speaking amidst about 100 Indian flags being waved by the audience in the densely packed compound of the Darussalam, the MIM headquarters, Mr Owaisi said, “The Indian flag will send a message to the BJP government at the Centre and it is going to be our way forward to fight this draconian Act. This fight is not only for the Muslims. It is for all of us as Indians.”

About 25,000 people inside Darussalam and outside heard nearly 30 speakers at the protest meeting that was organised by the United Muslim Action Committee.

He said that flying the National Flag would send out the message that the thoughts of the national leaders are still alive. “This country is not a country of Golwalkar but the country of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Azad,” he said.

“We rejected the offer of Jinnah who came to Hyderabad 70 years ago and appealed to us to come to Pakistan. We decided to live in India,” Mr Owaisi said. “We are Indians by choice and by birth. But, even after 70 years, the government is doubting our loyalty towards India.”