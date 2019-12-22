Nation Current Affairs 22 Dec 2019 Asaduddin Owaisi say ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi says fly Tricolour to protest CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI AND ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 22, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Owaisi said that flying the National Flag would send out the message that the thoughts of the national leaders are still alive.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All those who are against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) must fly the National Flag at their homes, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday.

Speaking amidst about 100 Indian flags being waved by the audience in the densely packed compound of the Darussalam, the MIM headquarters, Mr Owaisi said, “The Indian flag will send a message to the BJP government at the Centre  and it is going to be our way forward to fight this draconian Act. This fight is not only for the Muslims. It is for all of us as Indians.”

 

About 25,000 people inside Darussalam and outside heard nearly 30 speakers at the protest meeting that was organised by the United Muslim Action Committee.

He said that flying the National Flag would send out the message that the thoughts of the national leaders are still alive. “This country is not a country of Golwalkar but the country of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Azad,” he said.

“We rejected the offer of Jinnah who came to Hyderabad 70 years ago and appealed to us to come to Pakistan. We decided to live in India,” Mr Owaisi said. “We are Indians by choice and by birth. But, even after 70 years, the government is doubting our loyalty towards India.”

...
Tags: national register of citizens
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Indian flags flutter at a protest meeting organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the United Muslim Action Committee at Darussalam in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Voice against CAA becomes shriller

Telangana High Court

Disha case: HC orders 2nd autopsy of slain accused

Women raise slogans during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Latasil ground in Guwahati on Saturday. The All Assam Students Union which is spearheading the anti-CAA movement had called for a sit-in-strike and protest by women all over the state. (Photo: PTI)

Unabated protests in UP leave 16 dead

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Split-capital protests rock Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Split-capital protests rock Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society 'to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism'. (Photo: Representational)

IAF will continue to play critical role in security domain: Air chief

IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria expressed confidence that the Flight Cadets, who successfully completed training, would meet all challenges head-on in the ndeavor and accomplish every task to perfection. (Photo: File)

BJP to launch campaign on changes in citizenship law

CAA seeks to give citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries, who arrived in India before December 2014 due to religious persecution. (Photo: Representational)

'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest

The student leaders made speeches at the protest site where they claimed that CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are against the constitution and the common people. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham