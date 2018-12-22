search on deccanchronicle.com
Woman hangs herself, cops find baby dangling from umbilical cord

PTI
Published Dec 22, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
Laxmi Thakur, 36, who was found hanging from the roof of a cowshed at her house, apparently gave birth to a child in the moment of suicide.
Police said it appeared that the woman who committed suicide was fed up with the abject poverty in which the couple lived. (Representational Image)
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn child was found alive and attached to the umbilical cord after his mother allegedly hanged herself at Katni town in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Laxmi Thakur, 36, who was found hanging from the roof of a cowshed at her house on Thursday morning, apparently gave birth to a child in the moment of suicide.

 

Her husband Santosh, a farmer, called the police after seeing her hanging.

"When I reached the spot, Laxmi was dead. But I realised that there was something under her sari and was taken aback to see a baby dangling between her legs, attached to the umbilical cord," said police sub-inspector Kavita Sahni.

A gynaecologist was called who cut the umbilical cord and released the child, a boy.

He was rushed to the district hospital and was doing fine, Sahni told PTI.

As to the reason for the woman's suicide, Sahni said it appeared that she was fed up with the abject poverty in which the couple lived.

The newborn was her fifth child, she said, adding that a probe was on.

Tags: katni, madhya pradesh, suicide, woman commits suicide
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




