Non-bailable warrant for Digvijay Singh

Hyderabad: The Nampally Metropolitan Magistrate court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrants against Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh for non-appearance despite summons in a defamation suit.

Advocate Asim, who filed the said petition in 2016, said that Mr Singh conducted a press conference and said that the MIM and its chief Assadudin Owaisi contest elections to make money.

Following this, MIM joint secretary S.A. Hussain Anwar filed the defamation case against Mr Singh for passing derogatory comments and against a newspaper editor for printing the report.

Both Mr Singh and the editor failed to appear for the hearing but the warrant was only issued against the Congress leader as he did not appear for the hearing and also did not file a petition.

The court has been posted the matter for hearing on January 3.