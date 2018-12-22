KCR lines up meets for ''Federal Front'' against the BJP and Congress

Hyderabad: With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has intensified efforts to form a Federal Front against the BJP and Congress at the national level.

Mr Rao is visiting three states from Dec. 23 to discuss the formation of the Front with leaders such as Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

In Delhi, Mr Rao will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is reported to be a courtesy visit. The TRS has engaged a special flight for the period of one month for Mr Rao’s visits.

On Dec. 23, Mr Rao and his family will be in Visakhapatnam to visit Sharada Petham and perform prayers at Rajasyamala temple, seek the blessings of Swami Swarupanandendra Swami and have lunch at the Ashram.

After his Visakhapat-nam visit, Mr Rao planning to visit Bhubanes-war and he will call on Chief Minister Navin Patnaik at his residence.

On December 24 he will go by road to the Konark temple and Jagannadha temple, and return to Bhubaneswar for lunch. He will leave by special flight for Kolkata and call on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. After the meeting, he will visit the Kalimatha temple, and then leave for Delhi.

Mr Rao will stay in Delhi for two or three days from December 25. He will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi — usually a new Chief Minister calls on the Prime Minister as a courtesy.

Mr Rao will also call on the Chief Election Commissioner. As part of the effort to whip up support for the new political formation, he will meet Bahujan Samajwadi Party president and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati, and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

He is also expected to meet several Union Ministers to discuss pending issues related to Telangana state.

Sources close to Mr Rao say he will be preoccupied with formation of the new front till the Lok Sabha elections. He may announce his new cabinet on December 30.