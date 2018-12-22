Karnataka prasada tragedy: 64 victims discharged

Mysuru: Among the 104 patients treated at various hospitals since the Kuchuguththi Maramma temple tragedy in Sulawadi, 64 have been discharged, including 10, who were allowed to go home on Friday.

Another 41 patients, including 17 men , 20 women and four children, are still being treated at nine different hospitals in Mysuru. The condition of 19, who are on ventilator and three others, who are in ICU continues to be serious.

The incident has left people so afraid of eating any kind of food meant for mass consumption, that the police prevented distribution of pulav brought by a local politician for the relatives of patients being treated at the KR Hospital. And the head of the federation of farmers' organizations, Kuruburu Shanthakumar has written to the Chief Minister to ban distribution of prasada at temples, which do not have permission to do it

Meanwhile, considering that most of those, who fell ill are poor daily wage workers, the Chamarajnagar district administration is giving families of each of the survivors and also of the dead a kit of 25 kgs of rice, 5 kgs of dal, two litres of oil and 3 kgs of sugar. Also , hospitals in Mysuru have been instructed by the government to provide food to the attenders of patients too.

Also, staff of six primary health care centres in the area have been told to be open 24/7 and ambulances with ventilators are being stationed at strategic points for the convenience of the patients returning home. Additional doctors are being deputed to the Kollegal hospital and a team of doctors is visiting a few of the discharged patients at home for a follow -up, according to Chamarajangar district health and family welfare officer, Dr K H Prasad