Kamal Haasan to contest 2019 LS polls, may ally with 'like-minded' parties

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that it would be too early to say if his party would lead the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan, who has made a political plunge this February with the launch of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, on Saturday announced that his party will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A committee would soon start choosing candidates," Haasan said.

Asked if he would go alone or ally with other political parties for the general elections, Haasan, 64 said his party is open to align with like-minded parties and the focus of the campaign would be on the development of Tamil Nadu.

Haasan further said that it would be too early to say if his party would lead the alliance.

Kamal Haasan also said that he would not collaborate with any party that "tries to change Tamil Nadu's DNA".