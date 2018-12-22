search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan to contest 2019 LS polls, may ally with 'like-minded' parties

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 22, 2018, 2:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2018, 2:20 pm IST
Kamal Haasan said he would not collaborate with any party that 'tries to change Tamil Nadu's DNA'.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that it would be too early to say if his party would lead the alliance. (Photo: ANI)
 Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that it would be too early to say if his party would lead the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan, who has made a political plunge this February with the launch of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, on Saturday announced that his party will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A committee would soon start choosing candidates," Haasan said.

 

Asked if he would go alone or ally with other political parties for the general elections, Haasan, 64 said his party is open to align with like-minded parties and the focus of the campaign would be on the development of Tamil Nadu.

Haasan further said that it would be too early to say if his party would lead the alliance.

Kamal Haasan also said that he would not collaborate with any party that "tries to change Tamil Nadu's DNA".

...
Tags: kamal haasan, makkal needhi maiam, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
 

Apple changes how it reports US national security requests

In its first-half 2018 transparency report on government data requests to its website, Apple separated out National Security Letters and requests under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA. Apple had combined numbers for the two items since it began reporting them in 2014.
 

Calorie-labelling makes people rethink food choices, says study

The study, published in journal 'PLOS ONE', is the first of its kind to examine how your brain makes food choices when calorie information is presented. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After metro phase cleared, Manoj Tiwari to donate Rs 1.1 lakh to AAP

In a tweet, Manoj Tiwari said he was true to his promise and challenged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to call an all-party meeting on his 'failure' to control pollution in Delhi, saying he will donate same amount again. (Photo: File)

Flight delayed by 3 hrs, Vistara passenger insisted on smoking on board; offloaded

The UK-707 flight from Amritsar to Kolkata flight was scheduled to have a halt in Delhi, which is where the incident was reported prior to take off. (Representational Image)

Woman hangs herself, cops find baby dangling from umbilical cord

Police said it appeared that the woman who committed suicide was fed up with the abject poverty in which the couple lived. (Representational Image)

HAL capable of manufacturing Rafale fighter jets, says its chief

'If 126 aircraft were bought, some would have been purchased outright and others produced in the country,' Hindustan Aeronautics Limited chairman R Madhavan said. (Photo: ANI)

Pak PM Imran Khan called UN Chief, raised Kashmir issue: official

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, did not give further details about the conversation between Pakistan PM Imran Khan and UN chief Antonio Guterres. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham