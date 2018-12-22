Congress seeks all party meet on BC quota

Hyderabad: Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hold an all-party meeting over Backward Class reservations for the panchayat raj elections.

In a letter, Mr Hanumantha Rao said the Ordinance on reservations for the panchayat elections had reduced the quota for BCs to 23 per cent from the 34 per cent which was provided by the UPA government in Centre.

The quota in Tamil Nadu stood at 69 per cent for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Bbackward Classes. “The same should be followed by the state government,” Mr Hanumantha Rao said.