search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Pinarayi Vijayan U-Turn on Women Wall fund

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 22, 2018, 2:01 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2018, 2:01 am IST
The Women’s Wall was one of the programmes announced in the budget.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan
 CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the government facing allegations of diverting funds for the women’s wall, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that not a single penny would be utilised from the state exchequer for the event on January 1.

There was a deliberate attempt to create confusion in the minds of the people about the wall, he said and denied the reports that the LDF government was planning to spend Rs 50 crore from the funds set apart for women welfare programmes.

 

The government had said in an affidavit submitted in the High Court on Thursday that the funding for the women’s wall to recall the renaissance values will be provided from the Rs 50-crore allocated for the safety of women in the Budget. The fund will lapse if it was not spent, the government said.

However, it clarified on Friday that in the affidavit filed by the social justice department on its behalf, there was no mention of Rs 50 crore or that government funds would be used for the purpose. The women’s wall was being organised in line with the government’s announcement made in the budget and LDF election manifesto that priority would be given to women empowerment, gender equality and women’s safety.

A sum of Rs 50 crore has been set apart for schemes to check the attacks against women, the affidavit said. The Women’s Wall was one of the programmes announced in the budget. 

It is being organised through the women and child development department. Mr Vijayan said the reports that government was spending `50 crore on the wall were baseless and being circulated with ulterior motives.

The decision to organise the programme was taken at the meeting of social organisations held here on December 1. Women empowerment, gender justice, men-women equality are the values being upheld by the social organisations.

Mr Vijayan said the government backed the proposal as it was in line with the programmes already announced on various occasions.  The cost involved in conducting it will be borne by the organisations concerned.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said it was an “official programme” of the government. However, no money would be spent from the state exchequer for it, he added.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the government of cheating the people in the name of the wall. The chief minister’s statement was nothing but a cover-up after being caught red-handed, he said. 

...
Tags: women wall, cm pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court allows Haailand’s auction for Rs 600 crore

Hyderabad High Court

Navy staff set right tilt in ONGC’s oil rig

ONGC’s oil rig, Olinda Star at KG Basin near Kakinada, was tilted due to Cyclone Phethai on Friday.

Karnataka Assembly adjourned sine die amid uproar over farm loan waiver

BJP members squatted in the Well of the House, shouting slogans such as ‘down down to the anti-farmer government’, ‘loan waiver should be implemented’. (Representational Image)

Snooping row: Arun Jaitley says authorisation given under old rules

Arun Jaitley said it would have been better if the Opposition had obtained all information before raising this issue. (Screengrab | RSTV)

‘Cancel LOC against ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi in VVIP chopper scam’: Court to CBI

CBI on September 1, 2017, had filed a charge sheet in the case in which SP Tyagi and British national Christian Michel were named as accused along with others. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham