search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Buying car in Delhi 'a costly affair', one-time parking fee hiked up to 18 times

PTI
Published Dec 22, 2018, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2018, 3:20 pm IST
An order issued by outgoing Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi on Friday said that new parking charges will be applicable from Jan 1, 2019.
According to the order, the charges will now range between Rs 6,000 to Rs 75,000. (Representational Image)
 According to the order, the charges will now range between Rs 6,000 to Rs 75,000. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Car buyers will have to pay higher one-time parking charges in 2019 as the Delhi Transport Department has approved a recommendation for a hike by three municipal corporations of the city. According to the order, the charges will now range between Rs 6,000 to Rs 75,000.

An order issued by outgoing Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi on Friday said that the new parking charges will be applicable from January 1, 2019.

 

The transport department collects the parking charges on behalf of the municipal corporations, which claim that it is meant for creating parking infrastructure in Delhi. The proposal by the three MCDs to hike the charges was pending for quite sometime and was cleared by the transport commissioner on her last day in office, an official said.

The order angered bus and taxi operators as the annual parking fee for different categories of commercial vehicles will rise from the existing Rs 2,500-Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000-Rs 25,000.

According to the order, based on the cost of a vehicle, the one-time parking charge for private cars and SUVs will range between Rs 6,000 and Rs 75,000 -- 18 times the existing rate of Rs 4,000.

The process of charging the money during vehicle registration is prescribed through notification of Union Urban Affairs Ministry, not by the transport department, Joshi, who has taken charge as North Delhi Municipal Corporation's commissioner, told PTI. The transport department only acts like the post office in the process, she said.

The parking charges mechanism will be replaced by spot parking fees after new parking regulations are notified by the Delhi government, she said.

"Till then this mechanism will be applicable. So we followed an urban affairs ministry notification and issued these orders," Joshi added.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, however, denied having any information about the hike. "I am not aware of any such decision," he told PTI.

Displeased by the government order, transporters in the city threatened to stage a protest against the hike. "We will meet the Chief Minister and the transport minister on Monday against the hike because it will impact us negatively. If need be, we will resort to a strike also," said Shyam Lal Gola, spokesperson of State Transport Authority Operators Ekta Manch.

It's a very bad move that will pose hardships for all, including the commuters, president of Delhi Tourist Taxi Transport Association Sanjay Samrat said. "We will protest against the Delhi government," he said.

He added that they will meet the Lieutenant Governor to appeal for a rollback of the hike.

The hike, which will boost finances of the civic bodies, may hit the transport department as it is likely that the sale of vehicles may shift to the neighbouring states because there will be a huge variation of rates in Delhi and other parts of the country, an official claimed.

...
Tags: parking charges, delhi transport department, delhi municipal corporation, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
 

Apple changes how it reports US national security requests

In its first-half 2018 transparency report on government data requests to its website, Apple separated out National Security Letters and requests under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA. Apple had combined numbers for the two items since it began reporting them in 2014.
 

Calorie-labelling makes people rethink food choices, says study

The study, published in journal 'PLOS ONE', is the first of its kind to examine how your brain makes food choices when calorie information is presented. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul clears K'taka cabinet expansion, only Cong ministers in reshuffle today

Rahul Gandhi, after meeting party General Secretary in charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal, CLP leader Siddarmaiah, Pradesh Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy CM G Parameshwara gave go-ahead.(Photo: File | ANI)

‘Narendra Modi unmade India’: Yaswant Sinha in no-holds-barred book

Sinha, who has been quite vocal about the government’s policies since the past couple of years, quit the BJP in April. (Photo: File)

Kamal Haasan to contest 2019 LS polls, may ally with 'like-minded' parties

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that it would be too early to say if his party would lead the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

After metro phase cleared, Manoj Tiwari to donate Rs 1.1 lakh to AAP

In a tweet, Manoj Tiwari said he was true to his promise and challenged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to call an all-party meeting on his 'failure' to control pollution in Delhi, saying he will donate same amount again. (Photo: File)

Flight delayed by 3 hrs, Vistara passenger insisted on smoking on board; offloaded

The UK-707 flight from Amritsar to Kolkata flight was scheduled to have a halt in Delhi, which is where the incident was reported prior to take off. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham