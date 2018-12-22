search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP to move Supreme Court for permission to hold rath yatra in West Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 22, 2018, 8:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2018, 8:04 pm IST
Singhvi argued that Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty did not study reports submitted in sealed envelope before passing its order.
The rallies were supposed to be launched from three different locations in the state, crisscrossing it before converging in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 The rallies were supposed to be launched from three different locations in the state, crisscrossing it before converging in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP has decided to move a vacation bench of the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta high court order that stayed permission for its rath yatra in West Bengal, reported news agency ANI.

On Friday, a division bench of the Calcutta high court stayed order by its single-judge bench a day before granting conditional approval to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rath yatra, disrupting its plans to flag off the first rally from the temple town of Tarapith in Birbhum district on Saturday.

 

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress MP and senior advocate, argued that the single-judge bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty did not study intelligence reports submitted in a sealed envelope before passing its order.

On Friday, the division bench observed that the single-judge bench has to go through the reports to pronounce an objective order.

“The division bench has not disallowed the yatra. Our legal battle will continue. So will our agitation and programmes in different districts,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had said.

“There is distinct apprehension of communal disharmony being triggered in Bengal over the yatra. That’s why the government is fighting it out in the courts,” said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, leader of Trinamool Congress.

The single-judge bench of Calcutta high court had criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for rejecting the BJP event “in a whimsical and unreasonable manner”. The court had allowed the yatras subject to a few conditions.

The rallies were supposed to be launched from three different locations in the state, crisscrossing it before converging in Kolkata. 

...
Tags: bjp, supreme court, calcutta high court, rath yatra, mamata banerjee government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jamia Islamia University student barred from UGC-NET exam for wearing Hijab

Khan added, 'I have shown all my identities. Yet, they ordered that I remove my Hijab then sit for exam. I cannot do that because this is my religion, I cannot remove it. I requested them to allow me but they did not let me.' (Photo: ANI)

Jailed Pak national to return home on December 26

Mohammad Imran Qureshi Warsi stayed on in India for four years despite the expiry of his visa and got a ration card and a PAN card made during this period which led to his imprisonment for 10 years. (Photo: ANI)

GST Council cuts rates on 23 items; movie tickets, TVs to become cheaper

The annual revenue implication of the rate cuts would be Rs 5,500 crore, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Surveillance notification reiteration of UPA order, aims to curb terrorism: Govt

10 central intelligence agencies are now empowered under the Information Technology Act, 2000, for computer interception and analysis. (Representational Image)

VVIP chopper case: Christian Michel bail dismissed, sent to 7 days ED custody

Christian Michel was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham