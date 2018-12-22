search on deccanchronicle.com
VVIP chopper case: Christian Michel bail dismissed, sent to 7 days ED custody

PTI
Published Dec 22, 2018, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2018, 4:49 pm IST
Earlier on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Michel in a money laundering case and sought his 15 days-custody.
 Christian Michel was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent Christian Michel, arrested in the Rs 36,000 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case by the CBI, to seven days custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar dismissed the bail plea of Michel, the alleged middleman in the case.

 

He was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4. The next day, he was produced before the court, which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI. It was extended by five more days, and later for another four days.

The court had reserved the order on Michel's bail plea on December 19 and sent him to judicial custody till December 28.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI.

The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

