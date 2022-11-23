Teens obtain fake Aadhaar cards to gain entry into pubs

HYDERABAD: The process of obtaining a fake Aadhaar card has become easier. Several online apps make it easy to create a fake Aadhaar card, and then employees at photocopy centres laminate and print it like the original. The charges vary depending on the job to be done.

If only the age needs to be changed, the fee is Rs. 600- Rs.800; if the name also needs to be changed, the fee is Rs. 300-Rs. 500. However, there are people who will do the work for as little as Rs. 50 or Rs.100.

There are several online mobile applications that provide instant 'Aadhaar cards' by entering basic information, such as the Aadhaar number, name, age, and photo. Teenagers in the city use a much simpler method, downloading Aadhaar card copies from the internet and attaching their photo.

"This method is best for displaying in online copy. However, the photograph appears much clearer and its colour is much brighter than the details at times. There are several apps that give the old effect and a few scratches on the photo to make it look original," a 17-year-old in the city explained. She went on to say that she and her friends gained entry into pubs with fake Aadhaar cards.

Pub owners are generally laid back. Managements rarely examine the Aadhaar card. According to the owner of a photocopying shop, people, particularly teenagers, come in with several requests, including the creation of a fake Aadhaar card and driving licence.

"There are also a few who do not have a licence and obtain one by utilising the available certificates and licences at photocopier shops. These shops keep several copies of Aadhaar cards and PAN card on hand to use for other customers for a fee of Rs. 50 or Rs. 100. With today's photoshop and editing options, even government stamps can be printed easily," said a photocopy shop owner r

Despite several attempts by Deccan Chronicle, no officials from the Hyderabad UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) office responded.