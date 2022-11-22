  
Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2022 PM Modi distributes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi distributes appointment letters to over 71,000 recruits under 'Rozgar Mela'

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 22, 2022, 11:31 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2022, 11:31 am IST
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)

New Delhi: As part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing.

Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

The Prime Minister's Office has said the drive is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

In October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 people.

Modi had in June asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

Modi on Tuesday also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module.

The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. It will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles. 

Tags: rozgar mela, prime minister modi, appointment letters to new recruits
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


