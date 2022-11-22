Language issue: AP HC suspends notification to fill posts of assistant MVIs

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has suspended the notification issued by the state Public Service Commission to fill up assistant motor vehicle inspector posts.

An interim order was issued here on Monday after the single-judge bench of Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu heard the petition filed by Kasi Prasannakumar from East Godavari, challenging the APPSC notification of Sept. 30.

“The government notification specifying that the applicants should write the test only in English is illegal and a violation of principles of natural justice,” the petitioner's counsel Jada Sravan argued.

The court served notices to transport principal secretary and APPSC secretary to file counters, and posted the next hearing after three weeks.