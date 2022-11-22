  
Kishen Reddy promises more Vistadome coaches for Araku

Union Minister Kishan Reddy (Image: DC)
VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Tourism Minister G. Kishen Reddy has promised the Tours and Travels Association of AP that he would talk to the Railway Minister and seek sanction of additional Vistadome coaches for the Araku Valley train.

The promise was given to association chairman Naresh Kumar and president Vijay Mohan when they gave the minister a representation here on Tuesday for development of tourism in AP.

The minister said an initiative has been taken for development of the Annavaram and Simhachalam temples.

The association requested the minister to develop and promote the neglected two Shakti Peethas at Draksharamam and Pithapuram in East Godavari district, which are among the 18 most important Shakti Peethas in the world.

They also sought the central government’s help to develop the oldest Sun temple at Arasavalli, Srikakulam  district and the Sri Kurmam temple  in the district.

The association urged the minister to allocate Rs 100 crore to develop these four temples with an equal outlay of Rs 25 crore each.

It also sought two new high-speed trains between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi and Visakhapatnam and Tirupati and a full train with Vistadome coaches to Araku Valley.

