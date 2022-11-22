  
IT raids at TRS minister Malla Reddy's house in Hyderabad

Published Nov 22, 2022, 11:01 am IST
Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy (Image credit: Wikipedia)
Hyderabad: The Income Tax department officials are conducting searches at the residences and offices of Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, his son and son-in-law's colleges in Hyderabad.

The IT teams launched simultaneous searches at the premises of the minister, his son Mahender Reddy, son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and others in Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

About 50 teams from the tax evasion wing of the IT department began the searches early Tuesday morning, which were also done on Palm Meadows villas at Kompally.

Rajasekhar Reddy contested from Malkajgiri from ruling TRS party. He runs several colleges at Hyderabad suburban localities. It was also reported that Rajasekhar Reddy invested in real estate business in Hyderabad.

