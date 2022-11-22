  
Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2022 Forest rangers want ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Forest rangers want their guns back

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 22, 2022, 11:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2022, 11:01 pm IST
A representational photo of forest rangers (Image: Telangana forest department)
 A representational photo of forest rangers (Image: Telangana forest department)

HYDERABAD: “Give back our guns!” This demand of the forest department officers in Telangana that has been on a backburner for years, found a fresh stridency on Monday following the brutal murder of one of their colleagues, Ch Srinivasa Rao, by a group of Guttikoya tribals in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

“We want the government to give us back our weapons. We need them for self-defence. And from now on, there is no question of any leniency towards anyone trying to stop us from doing our work, even if politicians interfere,” general secretary of the State Forest Service Officer’s Association, M. Raja Ramana Reddy said.

“Ever since the Podu lands issue was brought to the fore, there have been increasing attacks on our colleagues and enough is enough,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

The SFSOA in a statement extending condolences to Srinivasa Rao’s family, condemned the killing, saying that such incidents will not deter them from protecting forests in Telangana.

Joining the SFSOA in condemning the murder was the Telangana chapter of the IFS Officers Association which said it will soon approach the government with a list of things the government must do to ensure forest department staff can discharge their duties without facing dangers.

“Our association will be meeting soon in the next couple of days and take stock of the situation and what is needed to keep our staff safe. We will definitely be approaching the government to tell it that it must do what is required to ensure this. We, as IFS officers, are fully with all our department staff,” the IFS Officers Association state president MC. .Pargaien, an officer of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests said.

The Telangana Forest Ranger Officers’ Association joint secretary C.H.Venkataiah Goud said that the killing was a ‘pre-planned’ murder and demanded a thorough investigation into the entire incident. He also said the government must announce a `1 crore compensation instead of the `50 lakh it announced.

...
Tags: forest ranger, modern weapons
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A representational photo (Image: AP forest department)

Forest staff face double whammy in safeguarding land

A file photo shows thick smoke emanating from the LG Polymers factory at Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam. At least 11 persons were killed in the industrial accident. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

AP govt to act against officers ignoring industrial mishaps

News

VIP syndrome reaches epidemic proportions in hospitals

Aadhar cards (Photo: PTI)

Teens obtain fake Aadhaar cards to gain entry into pubs



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Rozgar Melas' in NDA states are a benefit of double engine govts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a 'Rozgar Mela' via video conferencing, in Jammu, Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court notice to Centre on ‘male only’ summons

Supreme Court (PTI)

Centre eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday

CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday (ANI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->