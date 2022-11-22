Can't fine vehicles with single digit, HC tells police

Meanwhile, officials from TS transport department said that there was an earlier order from the Telangana High Court, which mandates displaying four digits on the number plate. — Representational Image/DC

HYDERABAD: Vehicle owners take pride in owning single digit registration numbers by paying hefty amounts. But, when their prized possessions are put to display, police issue challans for the same.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court, hearing a petition filed by an advocate challenging the fines imposed for displaying single digit numbers on two vehicles owned by him, gave an interim direction against the practice of levying penalties on displaying single digits on the number plates.

The court also directed that action can be taken in accordance with the law if there is any violation with regard to the display of number, spacing and dimensions on the number plate and posted the matter to December 6 for further hearing.

Senior advocate R.N. Hemendranath Reddy, whose vehicles were fined, said in his petition that imposing fines for using single digit number was illegal and against the principles of natural justice and appealed the court to direct police to refrain from issuing more challans.

He contended that on payment of Rs 10,000, single digit numbers can be allotted.

When the assistant government pleader for transport submitted that the petitioner was arguing contrary to the record and that in the application that has been submitted, he had consciously mentioned the registration number as '0005'.

Reddy submitted that the applications are computer generated and unless four digits are mentioned, the application will not be registered.

Meanwhile, officials from TS transport department said that there was an earlier order from the Telangana High Court, which mandates displaying four digits on the number plate. Further, the Motor Vehicles Act rules also mandate the same. “If there is any change, we will take a call after studying the court’s directions,” they said.