  
Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2022 Can't fine vehi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Can't fine vehicles with single digit, HC tells police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Nov 22, 2022, 1:01 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2022, 1:01 am IST
Meanwhile, officials from TS transport department said that there was an earlier order from the Telangana High Court, which mandates displaying four digits on the number plate. — Representational Image/DC
 Meanwhile, officials from TS transport department said that there was an earlier order from the Telangana High Court, which mandates displaying four digits on the number plate. — Representational Image/DC

HYDERABAD: Vehicle owners take pride in owning single digit registration numbers by paying hefty amounts. But, when their prized possessions are put to display, police issue challans for the same.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court, hearing a petition filed by an advocate challenging the fines imposed for displaying single digit numbers on two vehicles owned by him, gave an interim direction against the practice of levying penalties on displaying single digits on the number plates.

The court also directed that action can be taken in accordance with the law if there is any violation with regard to the display of number, spacing and dimensions on the number plate and posted the matter to December 6 for further hearing.

Senior advocate R.N. Hemendranath Reddy, whose vehicles were fined, said in his petition that imposing fines for using single digit number was illegal and against the principles of natural justice and appealed the court to direct police to refrain from issuing more challans.

He contended that on payment of Rs 10,000, single digit numbers can be allotted.

When the assistant government pleader for transport submitted that the petitioner was arguing contrary to the record and that in the application that has been submitted, he had consciously mentioned the registration number as '0005'.

Reddy submitted that the applications are computer generated and unless four digits are mentioned, the application will not be registered.
Meanwhile, officials from TS transport department said that there was an earlier order from the Telangana High Court, which mandates displaying four digits on the number plate. Further, the Motor Vehicles Act rules also mandate the same. “If there is any change, we will take a call after studying the court’s directions,” they said.

...
Tags: vehicle challan, telangana police
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 22 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Gopal Yadav Attena, a bike taxi driver, was having so much trouble on Friday that he cancelled or refused any rides that came his way. — DC Image

Commuters, hawkers relieved over barricade-free Tank Bund

Traffic police said there were 15 deaths due to wrong side driving in 2020; 21 in 2021 and 15 this year as of this October 31. — Representational Image/DC

Strict implementation of traffic rules in Hyderabad

To avoid this, Dr Shivaraj advised those in the vulnerable group not to go for walks too early in the morning, to avoid refrigerated food, and to get vaccinated against the flu. — DC Image

Dip in temperature triggering rise in viral fevers and heart problems

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy addresses media after submitting a memorandum to chief secretary Somesh Kumar over Dharani portal on Monday. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders are also seen. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

Congress demands scrapping of ill-conceived Dharani



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

Navlakha’s house arrest: SC rebukes NIA for delay

Gautam Navlakha (AP)

Some countries adopt terror as policy, some block actions against terrorists: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Mangaluru police call autorickshaw fire an 'act of terror'

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->